Instagram copies BeReal app with Candid Challenges feature

March 2016 – Filters

One of the first signs that Facebook was copying Snapchat was in March 2016 when it bought MSQRD, an app that puts crazy live filters on your selfies.

The app allows users to apply filters to their faces – similar to Snapchat ‘Lens’ filters.

One of the first signs that Facebook was copying Snapchat was in March 2016 when it bought MSQRD, an app that puts crazy live filters on your selfies. The app allows users to apply filters to their face (shown on the right) – similar to Snapchat ‘Lens’ filters (shown on the left)

April 2016 – QR Codes

In April last year, Facebook added QR codes to profiles in Messenger.

Snapchat uses QR codes so that people can add other users without having to search.

December 2016 – Location based filters and in-app camera

Facebook introduced custom location-based camera filters that overlay photos and videos — similar to Snapchat’s “geo-filters.”

Users build “frames” on any design platform, send them to Facebook, and then nearby friends can access the creations.

In the same month, a “Messenger Camera” was designed to make it faster to capture and share photos and videos without interrupting a conversation — a feature that already existed on Snapchat.

In December, Facebook introduced custom location-based camera filters (pictured right) that overlay photos and videos — similar to Snapchat’s “geo-filters” (pictured left)

March 2017 – Stories

In March, Facebook introduced Facebook Stories along with two other new Snapchat-like features: Facebook Camera and Direct.

Facebook Stories highlights decorative content in a horizontal layout above the news feed that disappears within 24 hours – just like Snapchat Stories.

Facebook Stories (pictured right) highlights decorative content in a horizontal layout above news feed that disappears within 24 hours — just like Snapchat Stories (pictured left)

The section in the app called “Direct” is very similar to Snapchat’s feed for one-on-one group messages.

The update encourages users to use Facebook’s camera feature and also lets them post friends’ stories at the top of their News Feed.

In the same month, it also introduced “Messenger Day,” which allows users to share photos and videos with illustrated filters and stickers that disappear within 24 hours — just like Snapchat Stories.

November 2017 – Stripes

In November, Facebook copied Snapchat by testing a new feature that encourages friends to send messages back and forth for consecutive days.

Like “Snapstreaks” on Snapchat, Facebook Messenger has “Streaks” emoji next to the name of everyone that users regularly message.

According to Facebook, this will encourage users to “continue your streak.”

In March, Facebook introduced ‘Messenger Day’, which allows users to share photos and videos with illustrated filters and stickers that disappear within 24 hours – just like Snapchat stories

January 2018 – Screenshots

In January, Facebook’s app Instagram began testing a feature that lets your followers know if you’ve secretly taken a screenshot of their story.

The Snapchat-inspired feature is expected to launch soon on the photo-sharing platform and is currently being tested in Japan.

May 2018 – Bitmoji

Similar to filters, snaps and stories, Facebook revealed that it is duplicating the Bitmoji feature used on Snapchat.

In the code of Facebook’s Android app, developers have found an unreleased functionality that allows users to “build personalized, illustrated versions of themselves for use as stickers in Messenger and comments.”

November 2021 – Rage Shake

Instagram copied Snapchat with the launch of a feature called ‘Rage Shake’.

Users simply have to shake their phone with the Instagram app open and a small pop-up will appear allowing them to report an annoying technical issue.

It’s very similar to Snapchat’s ‘Shake to Report’, which allows users to shake all their smartphones to report a bug.