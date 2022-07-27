Instagram boss admits changes to app are ‘not good’ after criticism from fans like Kim Kardashian

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri addressed complaints about platform changes, but said it evolves with the world — and the world is video

The head of Instagram has admitted that the changes to the app are “not good enough” after Kim Kardashian joined the chorus of criticism over changes to the photo-sharing site over claims it’s obsessed with TikTok. to take.

Instagram is increasingly promoting its Reels feature – a short video feature that appears to have taken over a page from TikTok’s playbook.

But on Tuesday, Adam Mosseri insisted the changes were necessary and permanent — though he acknowledged there had been teething problems.

“I want to be clear, we will continue to support photos,” he said.

“That said, to be honest, I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.”

Mosseri said this shift is happening in response to user behavior.

“We need to lean into that shift as we continue to support photos,” he added.

He said people whose screens had changed were part of a test group ahead of a wider rollout.

“If you see or hear about a new full-screen version of the feed, know that it’s a test,” he said.

Mosseri, 39, said they believed a full-screen experience — for both photos and videos — “could be a more fun and engaging experience.”

He added: “But I also want to be clear, it’s not good yet and we’ll have to get it in a good place when we start sending it to the rest of the Instagram community.”

Mosseri admitted the changes to the app weren’t perfect yet, but said they were essential

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner led the movement to ‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’. The pair expressed distaste for the new redesign of the app that is similar to TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner, seen in February 2020, sparked criticism of Instagram’s changes

The former Facebook executive — Instagram owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta — said Recommendations, suggesting more people should follow, was a way to expand a user’s feed.

Users have said that they are tired of getting messages from random strangers, and that they only want to see their contacts.

But Mosseri didn’t feel like it, insisting that the recommendations feed would help the social media “community” grow.

“It’s an effective and important way to help creators reach more people,” he emphasized.

“Creators are so important to the future of Instagram and we want to make sure they are successful and get all the credit they deserve.”

He spoke as critics bombarded Instagram executives with pleas to stop the urge for video and return Instagram to its simple image origins.

On Monday, Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner – the most followed woman on Instagram – begged Adam Mosseri to reconsider the video plan.

“Make Instagram Instagram again,” they both posted.

“Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends.”

Mosseri is pictured with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Meta now owns Instagram

Many were not impressed.

“We don’t want to make videos Adam lol,” Chrissy Teigen said.

Mosseri replied, “If you don’t want to make videos, then don’t. What I want is an Instagram that’s about photos preferring photos, and video for those who prefer that format.”

Musician and actor Simon Curtis said: “It feels like Facebook now – an ugly Frankenstein monster of an app, where old people go to get ads, get ripped off and get confused.”

Another user, Matt, told his 175,000 followers that the changes on Instagram were “embarrassing.”

‘Enough. i love instagram because it’s instagram, not a generic social app that tries to be a third rate version of what 13 year olds are using right now. Please don’t lose sight of why people use the app. I know a lot of people work hard, but this is embarrassing.’

Interior designer and HGTV star Laurie March commented, “I wish there was room for us to just use Instagram the way we want to, instead of getting us so many suggestions.

‘Show us pictures! No videos unless I want them. And why are you hiding our friends from *discovery*? More is not always more. A growth mindset ruins things.’

Author Roxane Gay tweeted: ‘It sucks now. Stop trying to be TikTok. I don’t want to make videos.’

And journalist Sali Hughes said: ‘What’s the point of following people if you’re constantly forced to be fed accounts you don’t follow at the expense of those you do? And the tools to stop that just don’t work. It’s now a video dump.’

Jenner’s (left) story is about Instagram’s new redesign that she says resembles TikTok. Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian (right), shared the same story an hour later

Meta launched Reels in August 2020 in response to TikTok’s growing dominance in the video sharing market. It now works on Instagram and Facebook.

However, it seems that Meta’s efforts just weren’t good enough to hold onto its users

Now, many users will see full-screen scrolls as they scroll through their feed, and will be presented with content from other users in the hopes that you’ll follow them — all of which critics say is all too much like TikTok.