Instagram boss Adam Mosseri to move to UK where engineers cost THREE TIMES less than San Francisco

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is moving to London — as the company faces backlash from algorithm changes in its battle with TikTok for younger users — a place where average tech salaries are up to three times lower than San Francisco.

Mosseri’s move is part of Meta’s social platform’s efforts to expand its presence in the UK and will effectively make London the company’s largest tech base as it already has more than 4,000 employees.

A source familiar with the proposed move on the Financial times that the plans were a “cost-cutting measure” as engineers in the UK are paid up to three times less than in San Francisco.

Scroll down for video

Mosseri’s move is part of the social platform’s efforts to expand its presence in the UK. Pictured above is the company’s King’s Cross office

According to Glassdoor, the average software engineer at Meta in San Francisco is paid $169,000 and salaries run as high as $545,000. The average software engineer at Meta in London is paid about $69,000 and salaries run as high as $74,000.

His temporary move comes at a very challenging time for Instagram and its parent company Meta, which recently posted its first quarterly revenue decline — prompting CEO Mark Zuckerberg to say “many teams will shrink.”

The company could also benefit from the UK government’s research and development tax credits, which were recently revised. Mosseri, however, has not met a single British official in the past year.

A spokesperson for Meta told DailyMail.com: “Given the global nature of his role, Adam will be working temporarily outside London later this year. London is already Meta’s largest tech hub outside of the US, with more than 4,000 employees in our offices, including a dedicated Instagram product team with people focused on building long-term solutions for creators.”

A wide range of users, including the Kylie Jenner (above), were unhappy with Instagram’s announced changes that put more emphasis on videos, sponsored posts, and posts or videos from people you don’t follow

Last week, Instagram flipped itself, admitting that recent changes to the app were “not good” after Kim Kardashian joined a chorus of criticism from celebrity influencers and mainstream users who said Instagram should just be Instagram and stop using it. imitating its rival, the video sharing platform TikTok.

Mosseri, seen above, joined the tech company in 2008 and led the team that developed Facebook’s news feed. In 2018 he became the boss of Instagram

Musician and actor Simon Curtis said: “It feels like Facebook now – an ugly Frankenstein monster of an app, where old people go to get ads, get ripped off and get confused.”

Chrissy Teigen said ‘we don’t want to make videos Adam lol’

Author Roxane Gay tweeted: ‘It sucks now. Stop trying to be TikTok. I don’t want to make videos.’

In addition, users were not happy with the higher number of sponsored posts and posts from people they don’t follow in their feeds.

“Right now, about 15 percent of the content in someone’s Facebook feed and slightly more than their Instagram feed is recommended by our AI from people, groups or accounts you don’t follow,” Zuckerberg said recently.

However, a recent test conducted by six DailyMail.com reporters revealed that the numbers are significantly higher.

On average, 31.6 percent of the Instagram feed was filled with photos of someone you follow, while 16 percent was filled with videos of someone you follow. Meanwhile, 25.3 percent of posts were sponsored and 27 percent were suggested.

Mosseri joined the tech company in 2008 and led the team that developed Facebook’s news feed. He became the boss of Instagram in 2018 after the app’s co-founders left the company.

In last week’s results, Meta’s total first-quarter costs and expenses increased 22 percent year-over-year, while its workforce grew 32 percent. Net income declined 36 percent from the prior quarter to $6.7 billion.