Inspiring moment an armless man throws first pitch at Rockies game with his FOOT

Hit one. . . or more like strike 30.

In an inspiring final first pitch, an armless man completed his goal of throwing his foot into all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

Tom Willis, who was born without arms, set a goal 15 years ago to hit the first field on all 30 baseball fields to raise awareness for his “No Arms, No Hands, No Problems” platform.

He began the journey in 2008 at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and concluded Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Willis walks to the center of the field before taking off his gray retractable sneakers and gripping the baseball with his toes.

Like a true pitcher, he lifted his free leg over his body before tossing the ball high into the air and straight into the mascot’s glove.

Tom Willis, who was born without arms, set a goal for himself 15 years ago to throw the first pitch at all 30 baseball fields

After taking off his shoes and grabbing the ball with his foot, he threw a perfect blow into the glove of the mascot

He began the journey in 2008 at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and concluded at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Thursday night

Willis became a motivational speaker in 2002, and in 2008 he demonstrated how to throw tennis balls and Frisbee without hands on a TV station in San Diego, which also happened to be the main channel for the San Diego Padres.

He uses his foot to pick up and throw the ball

Willis, who became a motivational speaker in 2002, first demonstrated how to throw tennis balls and Frisbee without hands in 2008 when he was featured on a news station in San Diego, which also happened to be the main channel on which San Diego Padres games. were broadcast. .

Willis told them to let them throw the first pitch in one of the games and on May 27, 2008, he did just that.

After receiving a warm welcome from the crowd, Willis said, Sports Keedathought throwing the first pitch into every ballpark in Major League Baseball was a great way to raise awareness about disabilities.

In 2013, he told the Boston Globe he felt like a ‘rock star with no money’.

Over the years, he has thrown many balls and even autographed personalized baseball cards with his Pitch for Awareness National Tour.

“What I’m trying to do is understand and believe in the abilities of a person with a disability,” he told the Globe.

“The way our mother raised us was what we could do, Tom could too,” his brother Michael said at the time.

Since 2008, Willis has traveled more than 70,000 miles to throw the first pitches.

Since 2008, Willis has traveled more than 70,000 miles to throw the first throws

Over the years he has thrown many balls and even signed personalized baseball cards with his Pitch for Awareness National Tour

“The way our mother raised us was that what we could do, Tom could do too,” his brother Michael said at the time.