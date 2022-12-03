Insider claims that King Charles said to the Queen, “I am not a Bank”

King Charles told the late Queen ‘I’m not a bank’ when asked why he stopped answering Prince Harry’s phone calls, an insider has claimed.

The Queen is said to have made repeated attempts to reunite the couple leading up to her death in September, when Her Majesty was placed on ‘light duties’ due to reduced mobility.

The prince, who lives in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children, is said to have “bombarded” his grandmother with phone calls in her final months, but a source told the sun the Queen was “unable and unwilling” to deal with Harry’s requests.

When she then asked Charles why he didn’t take Harry’s calls or emails, her son reportedly replied, “Because I’m not a bank.”

The source added: “The late Queen was always happy to talk to Harry, but when he asked for money she said, ‘Why don’t you talk to your father?’

“Harry told her Charles stopped taking his calls.”

Charles had reportedly “insisted” that Harry email him instead of calling.

“Members of the family, including William, stopped speaking to Harry when they heard about his book deal, fearing that what they said would end up in print,” the insider added. “Harry isn’t as well off as people would like to believe. He wanted money.’

It comes after reports emerged that Charles will hold crisis talks with Prince William in the wake of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary set to air early next week.

Sources say Harry and Meghan have spoken privately about “reaching out” to his estranged relatives after the “inevitable furor” surrounding the project died down.

Harry and Meghan insist they will focus on mending their relationship with the royal family – once their Netflix documentary and the Prince’s memoir come out

But the relationships could be irreparable – especially if the documentary and the prince’s tell-all memoir throw more mud at the royals’ road.

Senior royals would be bracing for the worst and will be prepared to crack down on baseless allegations after the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly blindsided by the release of the Sussexes’ documentary trailer midway through their high-profile visit to Boston.

That’s what an insider told me The mirror“There is a fully united front from the King and his family in relation to the numerous attempts to make private peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which have sadly once again resulted in the other side expressing their repeated grievances to the world want to express.

“If anything needs to be responded to in the upcoming series, rest assured that the response will be swift and strong.”

Undated handout photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing in a kitchen

Royal insiders reacted with horror and a growing sense of anger when the trailer was released on social media before the documentary aired on Netflix next week as part of the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant

Undated photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth

While William and Kate were determined not to be distracted by the conjecture, it’s no secret that the Prince of Wales is particularly hurt and angered by the depth of his younger brother’s betrayal in recent years.

“The problem is when it comes to the Sussexes and these revenge schemes they’re so into, people wonder when will enough be enough?” said one source.

“It’s not unreasonable, given the circumstances, to ask if they’re interested in restoring their relationship with the family at all.”

The Queen set a precedent when she issued a direct statement following Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in March 2021.

Pictured: Prince William, King Charles and Harry at the 2014 Invictus Games

In the sit-down chat, Meghan claimed a close relative asked “how dark” Archie would be before he was born in 2019.

The Queen suggested that ‘memories may vary’ with certain events, but insisted that the Sussexes ‘will always be dearly loved relatives’.

Harry was reintroduced into the fold during the mourning period following Her Majesty’s death, but tensions are set to rise again after this week’s trailer for their forthcoming Netflix documentary series – titled Harry & Meghan – suggested the couple are still settling scores has.

Harry’s memoir, Spare, will be published on January 10

The footage features a voiceover of Harry saying earnestly, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” over a black and white photograph of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying.

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

According to royal sources, it is seen as a ‘declaration of war’ by the Duke and Duchess.