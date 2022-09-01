Inside Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes’ daughter Ottilie’s first birthday party

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes celebrated their daughter Ottilie’s first birthday on Monday and threw a fun party for the toddler.

The popular YouTube couple, who have been together since 2012, gave followers insight into the day by sharing snaps on their respective Instagram accounts.

The bash was complete with a crown for the birthday boy, Teletubbies cake pops and a picnic style spread.

Ottilie becomes one! Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes threw a sweet birthday party for their daughter’s first birthday this week

Ottilie looked adorable for her party, dressed in a pink mesh dress with sunflower embroidery – with a personalized ‘O’ crown from small brand Liberty Fall completing her birthday look.

The youngster seemed in her element as she opened gifts and cards, giggling as she used her new collection of toys.

She showed she is a huge fan of the kids show The Teletubbies, and the party featured cake pops of the four characters alongside birthday cards with their faces outlined on them.

Royalty: Ottilie looked adorable for her party, dressed in a pink mesh dress with sunflower embroidery – with a personalized ‘O’ crown that completed her birthday look

Sweet treats: She showed she’s a big fan of the kids show The Teletubbies, and the party featured cake pops from the four characters

Love it: The youngster seemed in her element as she opened gifts and cards, giggling as she used her new collection of toys

Fitted out with a teepee tent, a giggling Ottilie spent time in the muffled area peeking her head out of the entrance.

Loving parents Alfie and Zoe beamed for snaps with their little one – while the latter stunned in a white maxi dress from Oasis, featuring a polka dot print and scalloped trim.

Formerly known on Youtube as PointlessBlog, Alfie went for a simple look as he wore black jeans with a white T-shirt and overshirt.

Friends and family also attended the party, including Zoe’s friend Mark Ferris and Ellie Louise Jordann.

Loving Mom: Zoe stuns in a white polka dot print maxi dress with scalloped trim

Peek a boo! Fitted out with a teepee tent, a giggling Ottilie spent time in the muted area peeking her head out of the entrance in gunshot

The summer party was decorated with balloons and white streamers, with a yellow flower cake from Flavortown Bakery taking center stage.

Next to the pie was a charcuterie-style spread, with fizzy candies, fruit and cookies.

With a twist on traditional party favors, little guests were treated to stylish EATS personalized gift baskets and mini grazing boxes – complete with mini sandwiches, mixed fruit and meals.

Gifts: Zoe’s boyfriend Ellie Louise Jordann, who is mom to twins Rafferty and Reuben, shared snaps of her boys’ gift baskets

Playtime: The birthday girl was joined by her own friends for the party while enjoying the new toys

yum! The summer party was decorated with balloons and white streamers, with a yellow flower cake in first place

Snacks: Little guests were treated to mini grazing boxes – complete with a mix of finger foods

The best day: “I would say the best of the day was you could see that she knew she was surrounded by so many people she loved and it just melted my heart,” Zoe told me.

Captioned Zoe wrote: ”Ottie’s 1st Birthday ✨ really had the best day! I thought I was going to be an emotional mess, but actually I felt more emotional in the days leading up to her birthday and felt way too happy and excited for her on the day.

“I’d say the best part of the day was seeing that she knew she was surrounded by so many people she loved and it melted my heart.”

She also shared a sweet black and white video to celebrate the video, featuring a montage of snaps from the past year.