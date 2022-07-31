Inside United’s $5,580 ‘Polaris’ business class suite on a flight from New Jersey to Mallorca

I am a nervous flier. But I was blessed, or cursed, with an intense love of travel.

And so I would never turn down the opportunity to try out United’s ‘Polaris’ business class cabin on the new route from Newark Airport in New Jersey to Palma de Mallorca, Spain. But I had to numb my fear beforehand with a few drinks in the impressive United Polaris Lounge.

It is one of six United operates in the US and is available to passengers before takeoff and after landing.

The Polaris cabin – named after the North Star – features seats designed by United in collaboration with London-based Acumen Design Associates and PriestmanGoode, and manufactured by Zodiac Seats UK

Andrea was waiting for a pile of goodies to make the trip more comfortable, who admits to being a nervous flier

Andrea settles into her chair with a glass of champagne, an eight-hour flight to Palma ahead of her (left). All seats in the Polaris cab have aisle access (right)

There is an a la carte menu and buffet to enjoy and, as I discovered, margaritas.

I drank my way through a trio of them while enjoying a beautiful view of planes taking off and disappearing into the multicolored New Jersey sunset.

The drinks worked their magic and I was in a much more relaxed mood when I was warmly welcomed aboard a Boeing 767-300 that would take just eight hours to reach Mallorca, as opposed to the average of 15 with stopovers.

The Polaris suite is the result of 12,000 hours of research, according to United

The Polaris seats are ‘nestled’, cleverly pushed together

The seats are ‘nestled’, cleverly nestled together and give everyone access to the aisle, which Acumen CEO Ian Dryburgh told MailOnline Travel was the ‘holy grail’ of any business-class cabin design.

Was the time well spent? Surely.

I am 5ft 11in and had plenty of legroom, with the seat reclined all the way back to a 6ft 6in bed.

I excitedly took off my sneakers, put on the complimentary slippers, and put my feet on the padded footrest.

We left and New Jersey was replaced by blue and lilac cotton candy clouds as I sipped champagne.

Then it was time to examine my United amenity kit, which is well-considered for long flights.

In my travel pack I found lip balm, ear plugs, a sleeping mask, face and hand cream, a toothbrush and a very cute presentation of mini Colgate, washcloths and tissues.

While watching Uncharted on the 16-inch high-definition entertainment screen (left), Andrea feasted on an evening meal of ras el hanout drizzled fennel croquettes with creamy basil herb sauce, wild mushrooms and roasted garlic tomatoes

And for breakfast in the sky? Gruyere Cocotte Egg; smoked turkey bacon and tomato hollandaise sauce with butter; yogurt with turmeric granola and blueberries, and a croissant

While I was watching Uncharted on the 16-inch high-definition entertainment screen, I feasted on an evening meal of ras el hanout drizzled fennel croquettes with creamy basil herb sauce, wild mushrooms and roasted garlic tomatoes, followed by vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and brownie pieces.

After dinner, I wrapped myself in the blanket from Saks Fifth Avenue and fell asleep, vaguely registering one of the pilots giving a warning that turbulence was ahead.

I was too cuddly to worry.

Andrea describes the United amenity kit (left) as well-considered for long flights. Includes lip balm, earplugs, sleeping mask, face and hand cream, toothbrush, ‘cute’ mini Colgate, washcloths and tissues (right)

On the left is Andrea’s dessert on the run to Palma – vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and brownie pieces. Pictured right is her dinner on the return flight – herb-infused chicken, feta cheese, edamame and raisin salad with grilled cucumbers and macaroni and cheese, and a salad of fresh cauliflower, grapes, peach and sliced ​​almonds

Andrea writes: ‘I am 1.80m and had plenty of legroom, with the seat that could be tilted all the way down into a 1.80m long bed’

The Polaris suites feature ‘Do not disturb’ signs, mood lighting and lumbar support at the touch of a button

The ‘impressive’ United Polaris Lounge at Newark Airport. While there, Andrea enjoyed a trio of margaritas to calm her nerves?

The breathtaking view of the Mallorcan landscape from the airplane window (left) and a United 767-300 at Palma airport (right)

For breakfast I enjoyed a delicious Gruyere Cocotte egg; smoked turkey bacon and tomato hollandaise sauce with butter; yogurt with turmeric granola and blueberries, and a croissant.

And before landing, I welcomed a hot and strong black coffee, served in a mug (just the way I like it as a Colombian).

Coming out into the Majorcan sun feeling well rested, I thought about what my eight hours of research on Polaris told me—that it’s about as comfortable as it gets to get to 38,000 feet.

And with attentive staff, delicious meals, and thoughtful amenities, United’s Polaris cabin is truly a great offering.