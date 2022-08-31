Inside Trump’s legal team that could now be in jeopardy in DOJ’s probe

The legal team that former President Donald Trump has assembled to fend off an FBI obstruction investigation could be in trouble if it has problems of its own, after the Justice Department issued an affidavit confirming Mar-a-Lago weeks before agents found a wealth of classified material.

According to the latest Justice Department file in the case, the president’s counsel was present during a visit by FBI agents and a DOJ attorney to Mar-a-Lago on June 3, in search of classified material.

Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, was in Mar-a-Lago during the FBI’s August 8 raid. The New York Times reported that she is the lawyer who signed a statement testifying to a “diligent search” for classified government documents.

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb reportedly signed a document attesting to a ‘diligent search’ for boxes in Mar-a-Lago

Bobb is a former OAN host who incited the FBI after the August raid — she even said she expected the FBI to “make things up and think of whatever they wanted.” She described what was in Mar-a-Lago and said, “there’s just nothing there.”

That statement was belied by the filing, which says agents seized 33 boxes containing “more than a hundred classified records.”

That June visit came after weeks of back and forth and, now that a file has revealed, a subpoena for the material.

It followed Trump’s return of 15 boxes of material after months of requests from the National Archives.

When submitting the documents, ‘neither counsel nor the custodian’ [of records for Trump] “claimed that the former president released the documents or claimed to have any claim to executive privilege,” the government notes.

Trump and his legal team are now both making such arguments, with Trump writing on Truth Social Wednesday that “Luckily I declassified!”

The former OAN employee posted about New Year’s Eve in Mar-a-Lago and was pictured with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump

DOJ Submitted Image Containing Highly Classified Material Needed During a Search for Mar-a-Lago

The letter certified ‘on behalf of Donald J. Trump’s office’

Trump is furious over search for private club where he lives

The filing even describes the attorney’s conduct, saying that “counsel treated them in a way that suggested that counsel believed the documents had been classified.” The document production on large envelope ‘double wrapped in tape’.

The Times reported that another Trump attorney, Evan Cocoran, drafted the statement Bobb signed after the FBI’s visit in June, when both attorneys were present.

“Based on the information provided to me, I am authorized to certify on behalf of Donald J. Trump’s office: a. The boxes moved from the White House to Florida were searched diligently; b. This search was conducted after receipt of the subpoena, to locate all documents responding to the subpoena; c. All responsive documents accompany this certification; and d. No copy, written notation or reproduction of any kind has been retained with respect to a responsive document.”

“I swear or affirm the above statements,” the letter concludes. DOJ included it in the application.

Trump attorney Jim Trusty minimized the retention of government-owned documents Monday night, comparing it to an overdue library book

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran has exchanged letters with National Archives officials over documents

Former President Donald Trump has hired Chris Kise, a former Florida attorney general, to join his legal team

Trump and two of his lawyers are in big trouble for obstruction of justice; and the evidence of Trump knowledge grew stronger,’ wrote former Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

He predicted that prosecutors could call to subpoena the lawyers to ask if Trump approved the statement.

Bobb told OAN shortly after the raid that there was “nothing” and said she was “a little baffled at why they would do something so drastic, so disrespectful and so irreverent, except that it’s a political tool. ‘

She said she was barred from watching the search, but said members of the FBI “just make things.”

She told Fox News Aug. 12, “We’ve worked really well with the Biden administration and the DOJ and handed over everything we found, that we had.”

Bob too promoted the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020 election that ultimately confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The filing also notes that the government is investigating possible obstruction and states that “government data was likely hidden and removed” from a storage room in the president’s private club following a subpoena.

It says that during the visit in June, one of the lawyers “expressly prohibited government officials from opening or looking into boxes in the storage room beyond what was provided for,” which prevented the government from confirming that there were no documents with classification markings. were left behind.”

On Tuesday, the day of the administration’s filing, it was revealed that Trump is strengthening his legal team and bringing in Chris Kise, a former attorney general in Florida.

Kise advised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his transition, a role he also held for former Gov. Rick Scott. NBC mentioned Kise’s reputation as a “political knife hunter.”

He could have his hands full now that the Justice Department has revealed more of his hand — getting special dispensation to deliver a 36-page file and which lawyers dropped shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Attorney Jim Trusty also advised Trump and made his case on TV, which Monday night minimized the retention of government-owned documents.

He pointed to the request, revealed in correspondence unsealed by another judge, which the government made during a visit in June to better lock down a warehouse where documents were kept.

Trusty said there was a “timeline of collaboration,” and told… Fox news it showed a president who was “accommodating.”

‘Advice [DOJ] came up with five days later was “Hey, lock the door please.” I mean, that’s not the stuff of an urgent espionage-type nuclear investigation. That’s the stuff of an overdue library book.’

Trump hired Trusty to join his team after seeing him on TV New York Times reported.