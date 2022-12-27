Inside Todd Chrisley’s VERY strict prison schedule at FPC Pensacola

The next life behind bars for reality star Todd Chrisley is a far cry from the high-flying billionaire lifestyle that got him there in the first place.

Chrisley is scheduled to begin his 12-year sentence on January 17 at FPC Pensacola, a Florida minimum-security prison long known for being one of the most comfortable prisons in the country.

But despite his reputation, the disgraced star of Chrisley Knows Best will still be forced to live within a strict schedule that will see him wake up at 4:45 a.m. every day, make his bed with military precision, and work in prison. all morning and into the afternoon. .

Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie, 49, face prison terms of 12 and seven years respectively, after being convicted of tax evasion and multiple fraudulent loan claims totaling $30 million.

At FPC, Chrisley will be required to wear a uniform of white socks, black steel-toed boots, and matching green pants and shirts, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

After the lights come on at dawn, breakfast is served between 5-6am.

Chrisley will have until 6:30 am to make her bed and make sure her cell is spotless.

From there, your work detail, which could consist of library work, landscaping work, or prison cleaning work, will begin and continue until 5 p.m.

The design of the FPC Pensacola campus in Florida

FPC Pensacola prison seen from above, Chrisley will be 12 years in the facility

Inmates are served lunch at 11 a.m., dinner for an hour at 4:30 p.m., and then mail is distributed before inmates return to their cells and lights go out at 10:30 p.m.

Chrisley will be able to participate in team sports, including basketball, softball, volleyball and soccer, or weight training.

There are also activities such as woodworking, arts and crafts, and academic classes.

The star will be allowed up to five visitors at a time during evening visiting hours on Fridays and during the day on weekends.

Julie Chrisley, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, were sentenced to seven and 12 years in prison respectively, months after they were convicted in their $30 million tax fraud case.

Court sketches show the duo receiving their respective sentences for fraud.

The couple were sentenced in Atlanta last month to a combined 19 years in jail, five months after they were convicted. Todd and Julie will also serve 16 months of probation each after their release.

Prosecutors said the couple used their illegally obtained wealth to finance their lifestyle, even before they became reality stars. Todd and Julia also used a production company to hide the income from the IRS, the lawyers argued.

During the dramatic trial earlier this year, shocking testimony given by Chrisley’s former employee-turned-lover Mark Braddock revealed that he had a year-long gay affair with the reality star in the early 2000s, while both were married to their respective wives. .

Braddock sensationally turned on his former lover and business partner on the stand, when he told the jury that he had not only witnessed the Chrisleys’ crimes, but also helped to commit them.

His testimony also saw him confessing not only to his role in the Chrisleys’ fraud for years, but also his infidelity, which he is said to have hidden from his wife for years before revealing it all to the world on the stand. Braddock was granted immunity in exchange for testifying.