Inside TikTok: Why most influencers DON’T make any money and what it REALLY takes to get rich

The vast majority of influencers on TikTok are struggling to make money because there are now too many people looking to get rich online, the manager of some of Australia’s biggest social media stars has revealed.

However, those with more than 8 million followers and branded deals can earn up to $30,000 per month.

Taylor Reilly, the 21-year-old manager of six Tik Tok stars who together have 28 million followers in Brisbane, said successful social media influencers had to be in the top five percent of creators to “make good money.”

“My experience is that most influencers today struggle to make money, especially as it becomes more and more saturated to become a content creator,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“You have so many people making videos in their spare hours that it’s not super ‘unique’ to have a YouTube or TikTok channel anymore.”

Taylor Reilly (pictured center) — the 21-year-old manager of six Tik Tok stars with 26.8 million followers in Brisbane — said successful social media influencers had to be in the top five percent of creators to “make good money.” to deserve’ ‘. He is pictured with Melbourne-based influencers Adam Milardovic (left) and Harrison Pawluk (right)

Social media influencers can monetize 10-second videos if enough viewers watch their content on YouTube, earning them a commission for every 1,000 people who watch it — via a cost-per-thousand — or cost-per-mille (CPM) – measure.

“Suppose my CPM is $15 and if I get 100,000 views, I get $1,500,” Reilly said.

Reilly said his influencers all benefited from the YouTube Shorts Creator fund, which paid up to $15,000 per month to the most successful content creators.

“TikTok and Instagram also have their own money, but unfortunately that is not currently available in Australia,” he said.

Influencers can also sell merchandise by having a large following – through e-commerce.

“(That’s) something me and my boys aren’t fully using right now, but we’re very aware of,” Reilly said.

Reilly said that to truly be in the top five percent of creators, an influencer had to have branded deals to create videos that promote a good.

“Sometimes you can get paid more by going one-time, but we find that we only want to work with a select few brands that are a good fit for us and grow with them,” he said.

But he said too many TikTok creators didn’t know how to negotiate.

“My experience is that when a maker independently engages with a brand, the brand usually tries to lowball and get the best bang for the buck because of the lack of knowledge on the part of the creator,” he said.

Of his six influencers, Melbourne-based pickup artist Adam Milardovic is now the most successful.

The former plumber has 8.4 million TikTok followers and makes videos of him approaching random women on the street.

Melbourne-based influencer Adam Milardovic has 8.4 million TikTok followers and makes videos of him approaching random women on the street

Milardovic, who also worked at McDonald’s, now earns $30,000 a month making deals with clothing brands like FashionNova.

That’s double the $15,000 he earned a month in March.

“I’m currently earning around 30k-plus a month, which has skyrocketed in recent months,” Milardovic told Daily Mail Australia.

“When my number of followers crossed 5 million (now 8 million), I started to have opportunities with bigger brands.”

In one video, he approaches a woman on the street who rejects his advances, only for him to grab her Apple iPhone and throw it on the floor — demonstrating the power of a brand deal.

“Don’t worry – I’ve got a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max for you,” he says in the video.

Reilly also leads Harrison Pawluk, a TikTok star with 3.2 million followers who made national news after an elderly Melbourne woman he gave flowers to complain about the video on ABC radio — and that video now has 67, 6 million views.

Harrison Pawluk (pictured), a TikTok star with 3.2 million followers, is managed by Reilly

Despite the controversy, Pawluk, who is based in Melbourne, earns $15,000 a month in income from YouTube views and Snapchat video creation.

“A video on Snapchat raised over $7,000 alone,” Pawluk told Daily Mail Australia.

Reilly also leads Tom Sharpe, a Sydney-based social media influencer who goes by the name Tom Cloutom on social media, who has attracted 7.1 million TikTok followers by performing stunts in department stores.

He has deals with Bang Energy, Casetify and CashRewards and earns income from YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat which earns him about $15,000 per month.

Another of Reilly’s clients is his eight-minute older identical twin brother Hunter Reilly.

He is also based in Brisbane and has 1.8 million followers of his lip sync videos.

Reilly also manages Tom Sharpe (pictured), who has 7.1 million TikTok followers

Another of Reilly’s clients is his eight-minute older identical twin brother Hunter Reilly (pictured). He is also based in Brisbane and has 1.8 million followers of his lip sync videos

Then there’s Lucas Ivkovic, who is based in Melbourne and has attracted 4.4 million followers by speaking and making faces with a TikTok filter.

Another Melbourne influencer James McCartney has 3 million followers who watch videos of him working out at the gym.

Taylor Reilly said that behind the TikTok videos were a lot of administrative stuff, such as contracts, accounting and negotiations.

“The end goal as a maker is to realize that you are a company and that you ultimately have to operate as if you were one,” he said.

“My goal is to help my creators grow and eventually build sustainable businesses around them to take their ‘quick fame’ and try to make something of it with some serious ‘longevity’.”

Then there’s Lucas Ivkovic, who is based in Melbourne with 4.4 million followers who speak to a TikTok filter then make faces