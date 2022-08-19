Inside the unique home in Feluga, Queensland made from shipping containers with a surprising toilet

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three shipping containers have been repurposed to create an industrial style home with stunning mountain views – but the second toilet has been installed in a very unlikely location.

The unique architect-designed house sits atop a hill overlooking the forested mountains on a 4,198 m² estate in Feluga on the Cassowary coast, 134 km south of Cairns.

Also on the property is a huge shed where the second toilet is – but with the roller doors up the toilet is in full view of passersby.

A unique home with an open-air lounge has been created from three transformed shipping containers that now house a custom kitchen and two bedrooms

Also on the property is a huge shed where the second toilet is but you better hope the roller doors are down as the toilet is in full view

The 20-foot shipping containers have been converted into two bedrooms and a kitchen with a bathroom, an outdoor lounge, and a veranda built around it, creating a comfortable industrial-chic path

Located on an elevated block, with an airy outdoor area and each room opening onto the terrace, the brand new house takes full advantage of the spectacular views and the warm balmy weather Far North Queensland experiences all year round

The 20-foot shipping containers have been converted into two bedrooms and a kitchen with a bathroom, an outdoor lounge, and a porch built around it, creating a comfortable industrial-chic pad.

Located on an elevated block with an outdoor area and each room opening onto the terrace, the brand new home takes full advantage of the spectacular views and warm balmy weather that Far North Queensland experiences all year round.

One container is equipped with a custom designed kitchen with plenty of storage space, quality appliances and smooth wooden worktops.

The remaining two containers have small air-conditioned bedrooms with sliding glass doors.

One container is equipped with a custom-designed kitchen with plenty of storage space, high-quality appliances and smooth wooden worktops

The remaining two containers have cozy bedrooms, both with air conditioning and sliding glass doors to take in the scenic surrounding landscape

Next to the shipping container house is a huge four bay barn with an open, unwalled wet room and toilet which is not suitable for those seeking privacy

The unique architect-designed house sits on a hilltop overlooking the forested mountains on a huge 4,198 sqm estate in Feluga on the Cassowary coast, 84 miles south of Cairns

Adjacent to the shipping container house is a huge four bay barn with an open, unwalled wet room and toilet, but the master toilet in the house bathroom between the bedrooms offers maximum privacy.

Listing agent Kelly Hill of Cairns Property Office said: realestate.com.au said the house that is on the market and offers listings in the low $400,000.

“There is a house path between the shed and the container house if you want to expand what is there or build another modern house in the future – the electricity and rainwater are already there,” she said.