Inside the unexpectedly young Victorian-style home in Trentham with quaint gardens and period décor

With its ornate façade, period details and immaculately kept English country gardens, guests would think this beautiful Victorian-style cottage was built 100 years ago, but it’s deceptively new.

The charming house, in the small town of Trentham, 95 kilometers northwest of Melbourne and fondly called ‘Laurellin‘, was built just ten years ago in 2012, but perfectly recreates the quaint style of the Victorian era.

At the back of the spectacular pathway, through the Japanese-style floral wallpaper hallway and through an arch, is an open-plan family room containing the kitchen, dining area and living room.

The spacious family room also has a cozy ‘snug’ by the fireplace and secret study nook and the provincial kitchen features chic stone and wood work surfaces and a utility room.

There is a sumptuous master bedroom with a huge walk-in wardrobe and a contrasting contemporary bathroom with a luxurious bath, as well as two additional bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

Double doors open out onto a wide vine covered veranda that wraps around the entire property and leads to the immaculately manicured gardens bordered by a white picket fence.

The enchanting grounds have sculpted holly hedges, tall white-barked trees, a four-level trickling water fountain and a series of amusement areas.

The expansive 2,729 sq. ft. property also includes a vegetable patch, a conservatory, a mezzanine studio, and a rusty potting shed that looks like something out of a storybook.

Laurellin has “bewitched” homeowners since it hit the market for just under $2 million.

Listing agent Ceri Spain of Belle Property – Trentham told realestate.com.au the two previous owners have left their mark on the move-in ready property and the next person to live there could just be a custodian.