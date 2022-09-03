Inside the ugly Silverchair split as Daniel Johns unloads on bandmates who have ‘moved on’ from him

Daniel Johns’ rampant assault on his former bandmates on Wednesday night had the punch of a Silverchair grunge classic.

They were “bitter, jealous, angry,” he told The Project’s Carrie Bickmore.

If Silverchair fans had any illusions that the legendary Newcastle rock band was reforming, they’d be deeply disappointed by Johns’ brutal abolition of TV.

In just a few words, the troubled frontman revealed the magnitude of his crumbling relationship with Chris Joannou and Ben Gillies, who took the world by storm as 15-year-olds with their debut album Frogstomp.

The band would sell over 10 million albums and win the most ARIA music awards in its history.

It’s not the first time Johns has targeted his former bandmates since the trio broke up in 2011, but it was easily the pointiest.

The explosive Project interview followed a week-long publicity tour for his new album after an alcohol-related car accident and rehab.

He called Gillies and said the ex-Silverchair drummer was “jealous” of his solo success and had a “real problem” with his fame, while both of his former bandmates “never come to see him.”

Now based in Newcastle and Melbourne respectively, Joannou and Gillies have largely kept their mouths shut since Silverchair’s demise, but friends of the pair say they are “stunned” by Johns’ recent statements.

Johns criticizes both of his former bandmates and singles out Gillies, saying the ex-Silverchair drummer is “jealous” of his solo success.

Ben Gillies (L) and Chris Joannou (R) with Daniel Johns during Silverchair Hay Day

Johns’ attack comes after Gillies posted a rare comment about Johns on social media in a now-deleted post, with the drummer targeting Johns’ “genius” tag.

Gillies, who is married to Jackie Gillies, the Real Housewives favorite and the father of twin boys, wrote that he “reserves the term genius for Einstein and Mozart” and claimed that Johns’ songs without other people’s orchestration were “simple.”

The post appears to have infuriated Johns, who in recent weeks has made some startling claims about the former band members – including that he invited both of them to collaborate on his recent solo album – but they declined.

Johns also explained in a November episode of his podcast, Who Is Daniel Johns?, the decision to end the friendship with Gillies and Joannou, adding, “I wanted to stay friends, but I didn’t want to stay in that band. . Unfortunately they thought it was one or the other.”

Johns crashed his car on March 23 before recording a blood alcohol reading three times the legal limit

Two people were taken to hospital when Johns crashed into another vehicle

Neither Joannou nor Gillies have confirmed this.

“I don’t have any bad feelings, but I know. I know bitterness and I know jealousy,” Johns bellowed during his appearance on The Project.

“One of the guys in particular really made me kick while I was down and while I was in rehab and stuff.

“Say I exploited mental health to sell records or something.”

Johns, whose recent album received largely lukewarm reviews, said he felt Gillies was particularly jealous of his solo success.

“They showed me no respect. Chris and I have a very passive relationship,” he said.

“Ben, for some reason, is really having a hard time with me being successful without him. That’s a shame, because I honestly wish him all the best, but unfortunately he doesn’t want me to branch out.’

‘They showed me no respect’, says JOhns about former band members

Joannou operates The Edwards bar and restaurant in Newcastle

The Daily Mail Australia has reached out to both Joannou and Gillies for comment regarding Johns’ latest claims, but neither has spoken publicly about Johns’ recent media appearances.

But sources close to the couple have provided insight, saying they severed ties with Johns long ago and in fact moved on.

“I think the fact that neither of them felt the need to say anything about this… their silence speaks volumes,” said a music industry insider who knows both men.

“Chris in particular is not the type to engage in this kind of public sparring.

‘He does his job in a very calm and measured way.

“Of course, after the car accident, everyone who knew Daniel was concerned.

“But if you’re into that world…Chris, and Ben for that matter, are so far removed from it now.”

Another source close to Joannou says Johns’ comments “would hardly be registered.”

“There’s enough distance between Chris and Daniel, now I think it’s farthest from his mind,” they said.

Joannou, now a successful bar and restaurant owner in Newcastle, is married to wife Karissa and the couple have two small children.

The lifelong Novacastrian rarely gives interviews, but opened up to the ABC’s Craig Hamilton in March when he spoke of his appreciation for a “quieter life.”

‘Uninstalled so far’. Joannou, father of two, continues to live in his hometown

‘Still tight’. Chris and Ben remain good friends despite the fight with Johns

“I think… now that the band is pretty active, I think I’ve entered a different phase of life,” Joannou said.

“I’m a bit more behind the scenes at the things I do than up front.”

The ex-Silverchair bassist, who grew up on the same street as Gillies in Newcastle and remains close to the drummer, reflected on the band’s early days and his early relationship with Johns.

“Look, he definitely had a raw talent and yes, there was definitely something really unique about him and if you put it all together in a room and this would just happen… it was one of the biggest feelings,” Joannou said.

Silverchair got their first break in 1994 when they signed to Sony Music subsidiary Murmur Records.

They went on to record their debut album Frogstomp, which sold four million copies and topped the charts in Australia and New Zealand.

From their eventual split in 2011, Joannou described the decision to go their separate ways as a mutual one and one that all the band members were supportive of.

“There were definitely times (throughout the tire’s life) that were very testing for each individual at different times,” he said.

“But we’ve just reached a point where we were interested in exploring things beyond Silverchair on our own. And that’s kind of where we are now.’