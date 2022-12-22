Inside the ‘twisted’ new season of Married At First Sight 2023

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The new season of Married At First Sight returns to Channel Nine next month and the upcoming episode will be the most explosive yet.

While previous years have featured controversial topics, the 2023 season will feature a ‘twisted’ challenge from the pundits encouraging them to switch partners.

Daily Mail Australia also understands the upcoming series will be rocked by a C-bomb scandal, after a groom labeled his bride Taylor Winter ‘a nightmare’.

The new season of Married At First Sight returns next month and the upcoming episode will be the most explosive yet. Pictured: Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla

A production source has revealed that Tayla will confront her groom, previously identified as Hugo Armstrong, after a butt dial revealed what he really thought of her.

“Tayla heard him call her act… she felt humiliated,” the source said.

The relationship between Tayla and her groom will be the focus of the drama throughout the series.

Daily Mail Australia also understands that the upcoming series will be rocked by a C-bomb scandal, after a groom calls his bride Tayla Winter (pictured) ‘a nightmare’.

The Hobart beauty has been described as a ‘Tasmanian Tiger’ and will surprise both her groom and co-stars at an upcoming dinner party

Described as a ‘Tasmanian Tiger’, the Hobart beauty will surprise both her groom and co-stars at an upcoming dinner party.

Next year’s couples will be tested like never before when a partner swap task is introduced.

As previously reported by Daily Mail Australia, an insider let slip: ‘They’ve really upped the ante this year. They had several couples switch partners for three days and it was hell for everyone involved.’

Tayla and Hugo’s relationship will be the focus of the drama throughout the series. Both shot in Sydney during a film break

“I don’t know if it was because there were too many couples in the end and they just wanted to test who was real or not, or they just wanted to shake things up.

Some participants refused to do it. They saw no point in it and said, “This would never happen in the outside world.”‘

The insider claimed that the task of switching partners was given the go-ahead by relationship experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling.

While previous years have featured cheating scandals, in the 2023 season couples will be actively encouraged to switch partners. (Pictured: relationship expert Mel Schilling)

“They really raised the bar this year. They had several couples switch partners for three days and it was hell for everyone involved,” the insider said. (Pictured: groom Cam Woods)

Contestants had to live with another partner for three days in Skye Suites, the Sydney apartment complex where MAFS is filmed, to test their chemistry “while doing their best to avoid temptation,” the source added.

Another source has since claimed that the controversial job was introduced as a way for partners to get honest feedback about their relationships.

The new season of Married At First Sight is coming in 2023.

Participants had to live with another partner for three days to test their chemistry “while doing their best to avoid temptation,” the source added. (Pictured: groom Harrison Boon)