Inside the Richmond pub where Dustin Martin was filmed groping a topless woman at Mad Monday party

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New details have emerged after images surfaced online of Richmond champion Dustin Martin groping a topless woman’s chest from behind after giving her a drink at a late-season party in 2015.

The vision was made public on the eve of the Tigers’ elimination final against the Brisbane Lions, in which Richmond was tied out of the final on Thursday night in a tense two-point loss in the Gabba.

Martin is pictured with the topless woman grinning after the alleged incident

The incident occurred during a team function for Mad Monday at The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill in Richmond after the 2015 AFL season, according to the Herald Sun.

The players were reportedly in the private area of ​​the venue when the footage was taken.

The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill is a national chain of pubs/restaurants dedicated to ensuring that gamblers are ‘always close to the action’ with a wide variety of screens and sports channels offering live sports from around the world.

Martin trudges dejectedly from the field after the club’s final loss to the Brisbane Lions on Thursday night

In Victoria alone, there are 11 franchises, including regional areas such as Geelong and Ballarat. There are also two franchises in Brisbane, Sydney and three in Western Australia.

The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill in Richmond where the Mad Monday celebrations took place

In Victoria, under the Liquor Act 1992, venues require an adult license to provide sexually explicit entertainment.

However, under Section 3 of the Sex Work Act 1994 [Victoria] stripping without playing with toys does not fall under sex work and can be exempted from this permit.

Now that the Tigers’ season is over, both the AFL and Richmond are expected to investigate the incident.

“The Club has learned of a 2015 video circulating online about Dustin Martin. The AFL has been informed and we are working together to understand the circumstances,” Richmond said in a statement.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick admitted prior to the club’s final loss that the situation in Martin had been a distraction.

“These things happen in football clubs from time to time,” he told Fox Footy.

‘We have solved a few problems’ [before] and we’ll be covering more issues again in the future, but the reality is the guys keep going.

Dustin Martin, who is arguably the greatest player ever, was criticized for an incident that happened 6 years ago during a private function because someone felt special about distributing a video. No wonder he’s tired of living in Melbourne. — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) September 1, 2022

“It was a bit of a distraction, but the fact is the guys are here to get a job done and so are we.”

Footy legend Garry Lyon described the fiasco as the AFL’s “worst nightmare.”

“That would be, for all sorts of reasons, the AFL’s worst nightmare at the launch of this final series,” Lyon told SEN.

The Mad Monday scandal started in this part of the hotel, easily recognizable by the signature red rays in the video of Martin groping the woman

Lyon compared the Martin images to the Jordan de Goey scandal earlier this season, in which the Collingwood star attempted to expose a woman’s breast while in Bali.

“I don’t know what to say to this, other than that you are responsible for your own actions,” Lyon added.

“That was the thing from Jordan’s perspective, unsolicited touching, whether you knew them or not, is not acceptable. That’s why it becomes an issue and therefore a story that continues to rage all day long.”

Martin’s future at Richmond remains under a cloud. Although he is on contract until the end of the 2024 season, he has been linked with a return to Sydney and a possible move to the Swans or GWS.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick says he expects Martin to stay at the club for 24 hours in 2023

He has also been linked with a possible move to the Gold Coast, but coach Damien Hardwick said he expects Martin to be a Tiger in 2023 and beyond.

“He still has two years left of his contract, so as far as I’m concerned all the speculation comes from the people sitting on that side of the table. [media]. If you guys keep talking about it, it creates speculation,” he said.

“The reality is I’m telling you he has two years left on the contract. He’s not going anywhere.’