Inside the religious world of the Manly players who refuse to wear the pride ‘inclusive’ jumper

Four of the seven Manly Sea Eagles’ players who are refusing to wear a rainbow-striped gay pride jersey hold staunch religious beliefs – one is Mormon, one studied chaplaincy, one grew up in a ‘megachurch’, and another has homophobic slurs on his social media accounts.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley decided on Monday to boycott Thursday’s must-win match against the Sydney Roosters because they don’t want to play in the ‘inclusive’ jersey.

More players, who have not been named, have since joined the jersey protest on unspecified cultural or religious grounds.

The controversy, which has sent shockwaves through the NRL, is similar to the furore that rocked rugby union when Israel Folau said ‘Hell awaits’ homosexuals in an Instagram post in 2019.

So severe has been the fallout that Manly coach Des Hasler fronted the cameras on Tuesday afternoon to apologise to his own players, the LGBTQI community and all 15 other NRL clubs.

Of the protesters, Daily Mail Australia can reveal 27-year-old Toafofoa Sipley, born in Auckland, has multiple anti-homosexuality posts on his social media account, dating back to 2010.

Pictured: Players pray together following the round three NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the New Zealand Warriors at Christchurch Stadium

The jumper at the centre of the dispute features rainbow colours replacing the traditional white piping on the maroon background (pictured)

It is not suggested Sipley is homophobic or that he authored the posts.

Sydney-born Olakau’atu, 23, is a missionary at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – otherwise known as Mormon Church.

Koula, 19, grew up in Sydney as a member of the Christian megachurch, Jesus Is Lord, which is based in the Philippines with more than five-million members across 60 countries.

Aloiai, 26, studied chaplaincy and pastoral care at Inspire Church – a Pentecostal faction of Christianity with churches scattered around Western Sydney.

Here, Daily Mail Australia takes a look inside each player’s religious beliefs.

Manly wingers Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu are among the players who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

Toafofoa Sipley, 27

Aside from refusing to wear the pride jersey, Sipley has not publicly opened up about his faith.

However, anti-gay posts on the young Kiwi’s Facebook profile have been unearthed.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Sipley is homophobic or that he authored the posts.

One status update from November 2010 read: ‘I’m gay soo let [SIC] meh knoe if you wana hook drop me your numbers boys ilove you yous.’

In another post about the New Zealand All Blacks that read ‘Kiwi Sevens are build ups!’, Sipley was responding to a now-deleted comment when he wrote: ‘Run it straight fag lol?’

Toafofoa Sipley (left) of the Sea Eagles is tackled by Ben Condon of the Cowboys. Sipley is among the players who refuse to wear the new jersey

Pictured: Anti-gay posts that appear on Sipley’s Facebook page, dating back to 2010

Another post was written in 2013, by a friend after Sipley failed to log out of his account.

‘Hey Sipley this is what happens when [SIC] u leave your page on lol yolonohomo.’

A year later, he uploaded a quote by Martin Luther King Jr, who was assassinated in 1968 for speaking out against discrimination.

‘Intelligence plus character – that is the true goal of education,’ the quote read.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Sipley for comment.

Haumole Olakau’atu, 23

Olakau’atu is upfront about his status as a missionary at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), otherwise known as the Mormon Church.

According to the church website: ‘The experience of same-sex attraction is a complex reality for many people.’

‘The attraction itself is not a sin, but acting on it is.’

Missionaries believe people who experience same-sex attraction should be loved and supported by their families and communities, and encouraged not to act on their feelings.

Haumole Olakau’atu (pictured) is a missionary at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), otherwise known as the Mormon Church

Members who do engage in acts of homosexuality can be punished if they confess and promise never to do it again, or excommunicated if they refuse to repent and change their ways.

The LDS used to believe same-sex attraction was a curable condition, but they now say ‘individuals do not choose to have such attractions’ and acknowledge conversion therapy as ‘unethical’.

Mormons are strongly discouraged from drinking coffee, tea or any soft drinks containing caffeine, taking drugs other than ones prescribed by a doctor, consuming alcohol, or gambling.

Contrary to popular belief, most Mormons stopped practicing polygamy in 1809 – very few groups outside the main church continued marrying multiple women.

Josh Aloiai, 26

Aloiai studied Pastoral Care and Chaplaincy at Inspire Church in Sydney’s Hoxton Park, and plans to become a preacher when his NRL career comes to an end.

The Pentecostal church emphasises powerful declarations of faith and expressive worship, such as singing and speaking in tongues, rather than through rituals or thinking.

Pentecostal congregations have historically condemned homosexuality.

Some churches welcome people from the LGBTQ community, but their sexuality cannot be ‘affirmed’ by allowing them to volunteer or minister.

Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles (left) takes the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons on July 22 this year

Josh Aloiai’s Instagram bio states he follows Jesus (pictured). He also studied chaplaincy

Josh Aloiai uses an app called ‘Sprinkle of Jesus’ which delivers religious teachings and ideas in the form of phone notifications (pictured)

Aloiai has posted a number of Bible verses on his Instagram account, uploaded church selfies with his wife, and uses an app called ‘Sprinkle of Jesus’ which delivers religious teachings and ideas in the form of phone notifications.

In December 2020, the player posted an anti-abortion quote by American conservative political commentator, Ben Shapiro.

The quote read: ‘If a baby were outside the womb and you stick a knife through its chest you’d be charged with first-degree murder.

‘You kill it inside the womb and we call it a ‘human right’.’

Aloiai has posted a number of Bible verses on his Instagram account, uploaded church selfies with his wife, pictured: a photo of a religious Easter display on his Instagram profile

In December 2020, the player posted an anti-abortion quote by American conservative political commentator, Ben Shapiro (pictured)

When speaking with NRL News in 2016, Aloiai said: ‘I think the sport they play in heaven is rugby league. I reckon God loves it.’

‘God has given me a gift so I’m trying to use it is through rugby league and glorify his name.’

‘When any good thing happens I always make sure to thank my lord and saviour Jesus Christ.’

Tolutau Koula, 19

Koula’s parents are part of the Christian megachurch, Jesus Is Lord, which is based in the Philippines with more than five-million members across 60 countries.

According to the Jesus Is Lord website, the group accepts people of all sexual orientations and pledges to ‘stand with the LGBTs in their fight for freedom and equality’.

However, they do not condone same-sex relationships.

Tolutau Koula’s parents are part of the Christian megachurch, Jesus Is Lord. He is pictured during the round 14 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Sea Eagles on June 12

Koula was captain of athletics at Newington College in Sydney, which costs up to $36,700 per year.

During a send-off breakfast speech in 2020, he spoke about his devotion to God.

‘I now realise that 2020 is the year I learn to appreciate everything I have and to never take the opportunities we are blessed with for granted.

‘I have also come to realise that things happen for a reason and have faith that God’s plan for me and my future will be worth the pain endured right now. For this I am thankful.’

Storm and Sea Eagles players perform a pray after the NRL Qualifying Final between the Melbourne Storm and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Sunshine Coast Stadium on September 10 last year

During a rambling speech on Tuesday, Sea Eagles boss Des Hasler refused to comment on who made the call to launch the rainbow strip without consulting any of the players.

He called the fiasco ‘a significant mistake’ and admitted the club was guilty of ‘poor management’ that caused ‘confusion, discomfort and pain’.

The coach even used famous freedom fighter Gandhi’s quote, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world,’ before telling a rambling story about a close friend of his who is autistic.

‘He is a passionate advocate for the rights of of the neuro diverse and embraces the rainbow colours as a symbol of neuro diversity,’ Hasler said.

Hasler explained his mate reflected on how intolerant people have been towards him because he had communicated poorly – even though he had the best of intentions.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler must name a 22-man squad for the game by Tuesday afternoon

It was a clear plea for understanding as he alluded to his opinion that the club also had lofty aims with the jersey launch, but had failed because the initiative was handled badly.

The PR disaster started when players had an emergency meeting with club officials to try to reach a compromise, but outright refused to wear the strip, meaning the club could be forced to promote seven reserve-grade players to make up numbers.

Club legend Ian Roberts, who in 1995 was the first-ever rugby league player to come out as gay, said the embarrassing situation will be felt most by the area’s LGBTQI+ community.

‘I try to see it from all perspectives but this breaks my heart,’ Roberts told the Daily Telegraph.

‘It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn’t unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious push back. That’s why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round.

Ian Roberts, pictured in 1995 playing for the Manly Sea Eagles, was regarded as one of the toughest forwards of his era

Israel Folau was exiled by Australia rugby union three years ago following his homophobic remarks

‘I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this.’

Monday night’s 90-minute meeting ended with coach Des Hasler telling the players he understood they were put in a difficult position and that he supported their decision not to play.

The jumper at the centre of the dispute features rainbow colours replacing the traditional white piping on the maroon background, making Manly the first NRL club to wear a pride jersey in rugby league’s 134-year history.

It was understood Monday night’s meeting floated the idea of the players who objected to the new design be allowed to wear the standard jersey instead, but NRL regulations stipulate all players must be wearing the same playing strip.