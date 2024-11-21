Inside the new home Lizzo snapped up from Jeremy Renner for $12.4 million

Lizzo purchased Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles shortly after he put his house up for sale.

The 36-year-old rapper reportedly purchased the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home located in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood for a whopping $12.4 million late last month, according to TMZ.

In August, Renner, who was the picture of health while filming Knives Out 3 in Essex over the summer, put the mansion on the market with an asking price of $13 million.

Even though the house ended up being purchased for less than its original asking price, he still made a substantial profit on the sale.

The Hawkeye star, 53, previously purchased the property for $4 million in 2012 before undergoing major renovations worth about $5.5 million.

The home, which is where Renner recovered after his near-fatal snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, in 2023, features 8,000 square feet with ample outdoor space and a massive entryway.

The home features a zen interior designed with a mid-century retreat as a vision in mind.

The spacious property features a gourmet kitchen and a recording studio perfect for hitmaker Juice.

An area of ​​the huge ground floor is a luxury bar.

There are luxury suites, including the master suite with stunning canyon views.

The penthouse suite features a huge patio for lounging in the sun.

From the other side, each of the other bedrooms also opens to a patio with stunning views of the canyon.

The master bathroom is spacious and features a vanity as well as a freestanding tub with a mesmerizing view of nature right outside the huge window.

There are multiple luxurious entertaining and living spaces throughout the modern property.

Between the lush exterior and cozy interior are Fleetwood doors for seamless living and abundant sunlight.

The spacious property features a gourmet kitchen.

The luxurious kitchen features elegant marble countertops and windows along the ceiling for bright lighting.

The backyard also features a resort-style pool with lush waterfalls, perfect for hosting gatherings.

The impressive property has also been ecologically prepared and has solar panels installed on the roof.

On October 25, it was revealed that Renner sold the house but the identity of the buyer was still unknown.

At the time, Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter as they marked a new chapter in their lives.

The bedrooms open to the outdoor spaces.

There’s also a movie theater-inspired room for cozy nights in.

The house has sentimental value as it is not only where he recovered after his accident but also where he raised his daughter Ava, who is now 11 years old.

Next to an old photo of her daughter lying on the couch, she wrote a meaningful caption.

“When dad sells your childhood home,” he began. ‘Paving new paths and creating new memories together is always scary, but when the deeply profound love we share is our foundation, we can make our way anywhere with grace.’

‘My blessing and gratitude for sharing our home together with family and friends,’ he wrote.