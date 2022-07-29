Inside the multimillion-dollar Toorak home with a modest period façade and contemporary extension

Behind the unassuming facade of this quaint suburban home lies a surprisingly modern and unexpected extension like no other on the street.

Located in Melbourne’s affluent suburb of Toorak, 20 minutes south of the city, the elegant pathway features a sleek, contemporary design with nods to the original historic home.

The renovated Victorian villa has many high-end features, including an epic backyard with a sparkling pool, a lavish master suite, luxurious bathrooms and a breathtaking living space with a striking curved spiral staircase.

You’ll never believe that a huge sophisticated modern space hides behind the quaint facade of a Victorian-era Toorak house

The beautiful multi-million dollar home is a spectacular example of the ‘mullet home’ trend sweeping Australia’s streets, particularly in Melbourne, where historic buildings hide contrasting modern extensions and renovations

The multimillion-dollar home is a spectacular example of the mullet home trend sweeping Australian streets, particularly in Melbourne, where historic buildings hide modern extensions and renovations behind humble facades.

A moody blue living room pays tribute to the 1890 home and features a glass arched double door, wood floors, a marble fireplace, and handcrafted and custom rose-inspired pendant light.

There is also a spacious family room with dining area and chic kitchen with marble top breakfast bar, walnut cabinets, glass back wall, wine fridge and built in bar.

High ceilings create towering glass doors in the living room that open onto the beautiful backyard with a wood-fired pizza oven, BBQ bench and sparkling pool, as well as a two-car garage with a huge 450-bottle wine fridge.

The original front residence houses a living study with bay windows and a fireplace as well as the decadent master bedroom.

The master suite feels like a dreamy private sanctuary with a huge walk-in closet that connects to an ultra-luxurious marble-decked bathroom.

The house was initially slated for demolition according to Melbourne-based architecture and interior design firm Pleysier Perkins, whose designers masterminded the nine-month renovation completed last November.

A twisted staircase impresses in the family room and gives access to the second floor with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom

A twisted staircase impresses in the family room and gives access to the second floor with two additional bedrooms, one of which overlooks a lush roof garden and another bathroom where light enters through a skylight over the shower.

Owner William Nitschke who lived in the house with his partner Lana spoke to realestate.com.au last year when they put the property up for sale for $7.5 million – $8 million and said he’s very glad they didn’t bulldoze the period block.

“It’s nice to have that heritage feel, in the high ceilings, the architraves, the fireplaces,” he said.

‘But it’s still state of the art. It was a real renovation (behind the facade) – everything was taken out and redone, from the floors to the roof, the plumbing and wiring, and the landscaping.’

One of the upstairs bedrooms overlooks a lush roof garden and downstairs there is a study with a bay window and fireplace