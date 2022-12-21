<!–

Kylie Gillies is currently enjoying a relaxing and serene family holiday in the Maldives.

On Tuesday, the Morning Show host, 55, checked into the Club Med Finolhu Villas, which cost an average of $4,280 per night.

The TV presenter documented her journey via Instagram and shared several envious holiday snaps with her 148,000 followers.

Inside The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies’ ‘$4300-a-night’ Maldives getaway: From a luxury overwater villa to gourmet meals

Kylie will be staying in an overwater villa with incredible ocean views and a private deck with a plunge pool.

The website says: ‘With a roof in the shape of a turtle and a wooden staircase that takes you directly into the turquoise sea, this villa appeals to the imagination.’

The room includes a floating breakfast per stay and butler service.

Kylie and her family will also be able to enjoy gourmet meals and cocktails as part of their stay at the five-star resort.

She also shared a photo on Instagram while enjoying a drink at the glass bottom bar.

Cocktail hour at the glass bottom bar. Tempted to maybe drink like a fish?’ Kylie captioned the image.

Kylie will be staying in an overwater villa with incredible ocean views and a private deck with a plunge pool

Kylie also shared a video on Instagram of a stingray and shark swimming around her villa while enjoying lunch

The hotel also offers a range of activities including sailing, diving, flights and spa experiences.

Kylie also shared a video on Instagram of a stingray and shark swimming around her villa.

“Today’s lunch, with some unexpected guests,” she wrote.