Inside The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies’ ‘$4300-a-night’ Maldives getaway: From a luxury overwater villa to gourmet meals
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Kylie Gillies is currently enjoying a relaxing and serene family holiday in the Maldives.
On Tuesday, the Morning Show host, 55, checked into the Club Med Finolhu Villas, which cost an average of $4,280 per night.
The TV presenter documented her journey via Instagram and shared several envious holiday snaps with her 148,000 followers.
Inside The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies’ ‘$4300-a-night’ Maldives getaway: From a luxury overwater villa to gourmet meals
Kylie will be staying in an overwater villa with incredible ocean views and a private deck with a plunge pool.
The website says: ‘With a roof in the shape of a turtle and a wooden staircase that takes you directly into the turquoise sea, this villa appeals to the imagination.’
The room includes a floating breakfast per stay and butler service.
On Tuesday, the Morning Show host, 55, checked into the Club Med Finolhu Villas, which averages $4,280 per night
Kylie and her family will also be able to enjoy gourmet meals and cocktails as part of their stay at the five-star resort.
She also shared a photo on Instagram while enjoying a drink at the glass bottom bar.
Cocktail hour at the glass bottom bar. Tempted to maybe drink like a fish?’ Kylie captioned the image.
Kylie will be staying in an overwater villa with incredible ocean views and a private deck with a plunge pool
Kylie also shared a video on Instagram of a stingray and shark swimming around her villa while enjoying lunch
The hotel also offers a range of activities including sailing, diving, flights and spa experiences.
Kylie also shared a video on Instagram of a stingray and shark swimming around her villa.
“Today’s lunch, with some unexpected guests,” she wrote.
Kylie and her family can enjoy gourmet meals and cocktails while staying at the five-star resort