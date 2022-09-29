Inside the mind of Melissa Caddick before she vanished without a trace

The federal police raid on Mellissa Caddick’s home may have humiliated her to the point she chose to take her own life, a forensic psychiatrist has told an inquest into the missing con artist’s suspected death.

Dr. Kerri Eagle diagnosed Ms Caddick with a ‘narcissistic personality disorder’ but noted the limitations of never having interviewed her and basing her assessment solely on statements and other records.

Ms Caddick portrayed herself as a very successful and wealthy person and fed her self-esteem through the admiration of others, said Dr. Eagle for the survey.

When faced with exposure as a fraud and not appearing as brilliant as she expected, if she felt that she could not recover from such humiliation, she may suddenly feel that there was no other way out but suicide, said Dr. Eagle.

But based on her assessments, Dr. Eagle did not believe Ms. Caddick exhibited psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies.

Her assessment came as Mrs Caddick’s husband denied playing any role in his wife’s disappearance and rejected suggestions he deliberately delayed reporting her missing to avoid police attention.

Anthony Koletti told the inquest he certainly did not help with her disappearance.

Melissa Caddick’s husband is set to return for his fourth day of evidence at her inquest after a psychiatrist said she had narcissistic personality disorder. Pictured is Melissa Caddick with Anthony Koletti

“Did you delay reporting her missing to give her time to try to go somewhere… or end her own life?” asked a barrister assisting Jason Downing SC on Thursday.

“I didn’t,” Mr. Koletti said.

Earlier, the hairdresser and part-time DJ was questioned again about the day he says Ms Caddick disappeared from their home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

That evening – November 12, 2022 – he drove to a friend’s place in Rose Bay to get an ‘e-cigarette’, he told the NSW Coroners Court.

“Was that really smoking a joint?” asked Mr. Downing.

“I don’t know… it’s possible,” Mr. Koletti said.

“You must remember that,” said Mr. Downing.

“Let’s just say I did, what’s your point?” said Mr. Koletti.

“One night you told us you were doing searches all day… you actually went to smoke a joint with a friend,” said Mr. Downing.

Sir. Koletti said he was worried about his wife and accepted that he smoked weed to calm himself.

Anthony Koletti (pictured right) has denied playing any role in the disappearance of Melissa Caddick (pictured left)

Text messages exchanged with that friend were later deleted by Mr Koletti before he handed his phone to police to help with their enquiries, Mr Downing said.

Koletti said it must have had “something to do with marijuana.”

He formally reported his wife missing the next day and was asked on Thursday if he had been out the night before.

“Not that I know of,” he said.

The day she disappeared is ‘a bit of a blur’, Mr Koletti told the inquest, before adding that his recollection is ‘quite hazy’.

“I don’t remember going anywhere,” he said.

In several different police reports and in the weeks after her disappearance, Mr. Koletti maintained that Ms. Caddick left the home in black workout gear and silver Asics.

But after she failed to return, he says he assumed she was seeing a lawyer or staying at a hotel before appearing in court the following day.

Sir. Downing asked Mr Koletti why he insists she left in sportswear if he later thought she was meeting a lawyer.

Koletti said it was based on assumptions, but denied seeing her wearing them.

Ms. Caddick’s victims of the Ponzi scheme, mostly family and friends, lost $20-30 million she used to fund her lavish lifestyle.

In February 2021, her rotting foot encased in a shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.

Ms Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley has said in a statement that the family was “overshadowed” that the counselor assisting the coroner appeared to be “going after” his brother-in-law.

He noted that the lawyer appeared to be presenting “unverified gossip as fact” and said Mr Koletti had suffered enormously from the loss of his wife, the shock of her wrongdoing and unfounded accusations that followed.

During the night, he had received abusive messages, including one which read: “You crooked dick, I hope you get locked up,” said his lawyer Judy Swan.

The investigation continues Friday.