Inside the lavish life of a 25-year-old ‘stay at home girlfriend’ who lives on her partner’s dime

An influencer has ditched the typical 9-5 to become a stay-at-home girlfriend and has given her followers a glimpse into her lavish lifestyle — including vacations on a private jet, luxury shopping trips and endless Pilates classes, all on the dime of her friend.

Kendel Kay, 25, of Puerto Rico, is known for her expensive daily routines for more than 400,000 TikTok followers and posts often about the benefits of dating someone who has a lot of money.

Kendel, who has no job and spends her days making matcha for her and her boyfriend, is vocal about her luxurious lifestyle, constantly sharing that her beauty finances her every move.

Her morning routine includes an extensive and expensive skincare routine in which she uses a Dr. Dennis Gross used red light face mask, which retails for $435

Kendel is dating her boyfriend Luke Lintz22, who was born in Canada but has been living with his girlfriend for a little over a year now, cashing in on all the benefits that come with having a rich boyfriend.

The 25-year-old has posted numerous videos on her TikTok account documenting her “morning routine,” all of which have racked up millions of views.

Her most recent video entitled “Morning Routine as a 25-Year-Old Stay At Home Girlfriend” has been viewed more than 5.3 million times.

She shows how she gets up in the morning and does her ’20 minute skincare routine’, making herself a cup of matcha, making her a cup of coffee, and keeping a journal.

She then grabs more coffee with Luke before going to her Pilates class,

She ends her day making another matcha latte.

In another morning in my life video, the model films herself baking, eating a fruit bowl, keeping a journal and of course making a cup of matcha for her and her boyfriend.

While Luke may seem like a stay at home friend, her beau is actually the founder and CEO of PR firm Highkey Enterprises.

When Kendel first started dating her boyfriend, she posted a lot of videos where she joked about her life as a stay-at-home friend

Each of the stay-at-home girlfriend’s morning routine videos shows her doing the same things over and over.

Kedel has posted multiple videos claiming Luke gives her his credit card before going out and even a video of her reaching out her hand to him for money, which he then gives her.

In her other videos, she shows off her new clothes that she bought with Luke’s card.

Her skincare routine includes using a Dr. Dennis Gross red light face mask that costs $435.

She is also often depicted carrying many different luxury handbags, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior purses, each costing more than $1,000.

The 22-year-old started his business at the age of 16 when he and his brother developed and sold wireless earbuds. He then turned his business into a social media and PR firm and is now worth over $8.1 million.

Luke now devotes his time and money to his girlfriend, whom he has called the “love of his life.”

Social media users have criticized the model for her luxurious lifestyle funded by her boyfriend and even questioned what she will do if the two split up.

One user said: ‘Morning routine as an unemployed person who does everything for Luke.’

Another user commented: ‘Journal – I didn’t do anything today. Planner – I won’t do anything today.’

“I wish this was my life,” added another user.

A user asked, “A planner to plan what?”

Another wrote: ‘What happens if you break up and you don’t have a job?’

Someone else asked, “Curious, do you have any goals or a game plan if Luke doesn’t like the way you make his coffee anymore?”