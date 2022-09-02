Inside The Block quitter Elle Ferguson’s dramatic 10kg weight loss

She may have thrown in the towel just two days after joining The Block.

But when it comes to sports, influencer Elle Ferguson is not a quitter.

The 36-year-old has built a reputation for maintaining an active lifestyle in recent years, even managing to lose a whopping 10kg during Covid lockdowns.

While Elle has always boasted of a lean physique, she recently debuted an even slimmer frame after adopting a vegetarian diet and rigorous exercise routine.

She and her fiancé Joel Patfull, 37, decided to stop eating meat in April 2019 and began reducing their meal portions by enrolling in a meal delivery program.

The glamazon often documents her workouts on social media. She uploaded this Instagram Story post on Wednesday, announcing that she had completed three runs this week

Elle shared several photos of herself looking sweaty after her workout on Wednesday

Elle had been doing Pilates for several years by then, but found it difficult to exercise regularly due to her busy schedule.

However, this changed during the 2020 Sydney lockdowns, when she started exercising six days a week.

‘I found a place where I could rent a treadmill, and I had it delivered from ISO the Friday of week four [isolation],’ she said Body + Soul in October 2020.

The Bondi-based blonde started exercising twice a day, running on the treadmill for an hour and attending a Pilates class via Zoom.

“My body has completely changed… I am taller, slimmer and in the best shape of my life,” she proudly told the publication.

“I cried more on the treadmill than I’d like to admit, and I cried during Pilates when I tried so hard but still couldn’t get that squat right. But every time I’ve cried, I’ve stood up and tried again.”

Elle has also overhauled her diet by removing takeout and home cooking apps.

My body feels and looks completely different. It made me realize that you really are what you eat!’ she said of her decision to “eat clean.”

As the pounds fell off, Elle started pushing herself to train harder.

“For me, the goal is to run 10 km on the treadmill in an hour. I run six days a week and I really want to keep that goal for another year,” she said News Corp in May 2021.

“At home it’s all about running on the treadmill. I like the privacy and the fact that I can get really ugly while doing it,” the online model said

“At home it’s all about running on the treadmill. I like the privacy and the fact that I can get really ugly while doing that,” the online model said.

She continued, “It’s made me so much stronger mentally and physically, but I also like the limits I put on myself by allowing myself that hour.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Elle shared the five items that are always in her fridge: Greek yogurt, sliced ​​pineapple, dark chocolate, sparkling water, and subscription meals.

Elle has had several setbacks in recent weeks, most notably after she and Joel left The Block within 48 hours of arriving on set. (Pictured: Elle and Joel on the block)

She continues to train twice a day — running on the treadmill for an hour before completing an hour of Pilates.

Elle has had several setbacks in recent weeks, most notably after she and Joel left The Block within 48 hours of arriving on set.

The internet star, who labels herself as a ‘global digital influencer and entrepreneur’, was also banned from an in-depth investigation by the Ozo which ranked Australia’s top 100 influential online creators.

The model, including the shapewear line Skims by Dior and Kim Kardashian, has no less than 679,000 followers.