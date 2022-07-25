Inside the Beckham’s yacht: David and Victoria enjoy lavish holiday on impressive €1.6million vessel

Advertisement

The lavish interiors of a £1.6 million-a-week superyacht on which the Beckhams spend a summer holiday have been unveiled.

The 311-foot luxury vessel is currently sailing the French Riviera with David, Victoria and their family aboard.

Remarkable photos showcase the impressive features Madsummer yacht has to offer – including a swimming pool, cinema and gym.

Wow! The opulent interior of a £1.6million superyacht the Beckhams are spending a summer holiday on has been unveiled

Madsummer offers guest accommodations for up to 12 guests in 10 suites. There are up to 28 crew members on board to provide excellent service on a charter.

With a 12-meter pool, a gigantic spa and an area dedicated to diving on board – the boat is perfect for a summer vacation.

The upper deck has plenty of lounge space to sit back, relax and top up your tan as you cruise around different locations.

Vacation: The 311-foot luxury vessel is currently sailing the French Riviera with David, Victoria and their family aboard

Luxury: Madsummer offers guest accommodation for up to 12 guests in 10 suites. There are up to 28 crew members on board to provide excellent service to your charter

There is a huge indoor and outdoor dining area where the staff serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests.

The yacht even features a beach club and dance floor, making it the perfect venue for an exclusive party.

The opulent experience costs €1,600,000 per week to book and you can enjoy sights all over the Mediterranean.

Hot spots during the summer include the Amalfi Coast, Corsica, the French Riviera, Sardinia – all places the Beckhams have enjoyed on their family outing.

Lush: Remarkable photos showcase the impressive features Madsummer yacht has to offer, including a swimming pool, cinema and gym

David and Victoria invited their immediate family, including their son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, and friends to enjoy the sun with them.

They welcomed Cruz’s new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip as the couple looked enamored during the outing.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Getaway: The lavish experience costs €1,600,000 per week to book and you can enjoy sights all over the Mediterranean

Family: David and Victoria invited their immediate family, including their son Cruz (17) and daughter Harper (11), and friends to enjoy the sun with them

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman. The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.