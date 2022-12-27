Inside the $100,000 plane home of a 73-year-old nudist carrying the remains of Aristotle Onassis

A 73-year-old former electrical engineer lives inside a retired plane in the Oregon woods, and visitors are welcome anytime as long as they don’t mind a little nudity.

Bruce Campbell bought the house, a 70,000-pound Boeing 727-200, in 1999 for $100,000, spent about $120,000 transporting it to his estate from Greece, and then shelled out at least $15,000 over two years of restoration.

Before it became Campbell’s dream home, the plane was part of Aristotle Onassis’ Olympic Airways fleet, and even carried his remains along with those of his wife Jackie Kennedy to her funeral.

Although Campbell’s girlfriend, who lives in Japan, won’t be moving in with him, he keeps her company by inviting visitors on tours “at any time of the day.” But he warns them to be prepared for ‘incidental nudity’ as he only wears clothing inside and around the property as needed.

Bruce Campbell’s Boeing 727-200 sitting on his property in the woods of Oregon

Campbell bought the jet in 1999 for $100,000 and spent another $135,000 transporting and restoring it.

The interior of the jet is approximately 1,066 square feet spread over the cabin, the large one-bedroom main cabin, and two bathrooms.

Campbell uses some of the old seats from the jet as a couch leaning against the wall and sleeps on a futon with an electric blanket to keep out the Oregon cold in the winter.

“It folds up for company,” he said. CNBC. ‘I don’t know if he would be alive if it wasn’t for the electric blanket.’

The plane currently doesn’t have WiFi, and because the signals don’t penetrate through the fuselage, you get cellular by propping your cell phone against a window.

Jacqueline Onassis walks in front of Campbell’s plane after it transported the body of Aristotle Onassis to Greece in 1975.

Campbell’s plane was formerly part of Aristotle Onassis’ Olympic Airlines fleet.

A look inside Airliner Campbell’s house shoes taking the shower he fixed

The jet has a washing machine installed between a refrigerator and a sink.

A look into the cockpit of the Campbell airliner in the woods of Oregon

The futon that Campbell uses as a bed. He warms himself at night with an electric blanket.

The Jet also has a basic indoor shower that Campbell installed, washers for when you wear clothes, and a kitchen consisting of a toaster oven and microwave. Use the old airline food service cart as a pantry.

Although Campbell is retired, he still enjoys electrical engineering and has an expansive cockpit workstation filled with computers and other electrical devices that he refurbishes.

The temperatures inside the jet are determined by the temperatures outside, so in winter Campbell erects a wall of thermal panels to consolidate the heat.

A microwave and a toaster oven serve as kitchen appliances in the home.

Campbell uses the old airplane food service cart as a pantry for his food inside the airplane house.

The view of the cabin of the airplane house. On the right Campbell hangs his clothes.

Due to the high temperatures the cabin can reach, Campbell warns unannounced visitors that he often lives his life inside completely naked, only putting on clothes for warmth or when practically necessary.

“I do not shade my cab windows, I do not wear clothing when indoors unless necessary for protection or task-related heat,” he noted on his website. “So use a little caution if the kids are with you or if you’re not comfortable with nudity.”

She added that she will dress when visitors announce themselves and want a tour or conversation, but also noted that “no modesty code applies to guests” and invited naturists to freely practice their principles on the property.

Campbell also warned guests that the property can be dangerous to visit, pointing to a long list of physical hazards and noting on his website that tourists visit “at their own risk.”

Last month, a visitor was injured and transported to hospital after slipping and falling from the plane’s wing.

Bruce Campbell scrubs the exterior of his jet house he bought in 1999

A sink installed next to the washing machine. There are also two toilets inside.

A storage unit for the many electrical components Campbell uses on the plane.

Campbell sits at his work station inside his passenger house

Campbell splits his time between his Oregon jet and Japan with his girlfriend, who said she doesn’t quite understand the jet lifestyle but loves it nonetheless.

“She understands my love of vision, but it’s not really her take on a home environment,” he told CNBC. “No problem though, of course, those kinds of differences are what make relationships so rich.”

He hopes to one day create other jet homes for himself, one in Japan and one in New Zealand, and from there he believes the world should embrace the practice and put the dozens of retired aircraft to work as homes.

‘I do not regret pursuing this vision. In my experience with my guests, I believe that humanity will embrace this vision wholeheartedly enough that we can use every airliner that is retired from service,” he said.

The airplane cabin. Although the plane is no longer flying, the lights continue to work.

Campbell next to the futon he uses as a bed. Place your phone near the window for cell service.

The makeshift shower Campbell created in the cabin

Campbell adds a load of laundry to the washing machine inside his passenger house

Campbell was first inspired to live in a jet when he saw a news story about an unused Boeing jet languishing in storage fields.

After college, he bought land in the 1970s for $25,500 and began paying it off in hopes of one day moving a plane onto the property.

That dream finally came true after he retired in the 1990s and set about finding his own plane with the help of a salvage company.

That was a Whopper class bug. I will never do that again. Salvage companies are destructive,” he told CNBC. “I highly recommend just buying a completely intact, fully functional airliner, except maybe the removal of the engines.”

He said that the use of a salvage company increased the cost of the plane from $30,000 to $100,000.

The plane was flown from Greece to the United States, and there the engines were removed and the wings separated temporarily. He was then taken to his property in the middle of the night so that he could pass through the city along empty streets.

“We made our way through downtown Hillsboro with literally just inches to spare, but everything went smoothly,” he said.