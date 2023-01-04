Inside Sam Burgess’ Peaky Blinders themed New Year’s Eve bash with new girlfriend Lucy Graham

Sam Burgess attended a Peaky Blinders themed New Year’s Eve party in Coffs Harbor with his girlfriend Lucy Graham and their friends on Saturday.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the former NRL star, 34, was spotted wearing a 1920s-inspired ensemble as he celebrated the event with his new girlfriend.

Sam looked stylish in beige slacks, a white button-up shirt and black suspenders as he posed next to Lucy.

Sam Burgess attended a Peaky Blinders themed New Year’s Eve party in Coffs Harbor with his girlfriend Lucy Graham and their friends on Saturday

Lucy showed off her pins in a long gold dress with a high slit and white gloves for the event.

Sam’s brother George and his wife Joanna also danced the night away at the party as they celebrated the New Year.

It comes after Burgess denied using any illegal drugs after allegedly failing a random roadside drug test on Dec. 22.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership star, who has a history of 35 previous traffic offences, was reportedly driving a BMWx5 when he was pulled over by police in Kingsford for a random test.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the former NRL star, 34, wore a 1920s-inspired ensemble as he celebrated the event with his new girlfriend

Police allege registration checks showed that Burgess had a suspended license.

He reportedly returned a positive result for cocaine and was returned to Maroubra Police Station for a second round of testing and was later released.

Burgess has denied the allegations and later took a urine sample at an internationally accredited lab that he claimed had no drugs in his system.

“He completely denies any suggestion that he was involved in illegal drugs and we have obtained a urine sample from an internationally accredited laboratory confirming that he has not consumed any illegal drugs,” his lawyer Brian Wrench said.

Burgess issued a statement to Daily Mail Australia, claiming he has not “used, obtained or possessed any illegal drugs.”

Sam’s brother George and his wife Joanna also danced the night away at the party as they celebrated the New Year

“An initial roadside drug test was done, which came back positive for cocaine,” Burgess said.

“An official report has been drawn up for driving with a suspended license.”

‘After I was released from the police station, I immediately voluntarily went to an independent, internationally recognized testing center and took a urine test. The urine sample gave a negative result for all illegal drugs.

“I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not used, acquired or possessed any illegal drugs.

“I have made positive improvements in my life and driving since I regained my full driver’s license after losing it for 10 months. I have taken road safety courses and have not incurred any demerit points or fines since then.

It comes after Burgess denied using illegal drugs after allegedly failing a random roadside drug test on Dec. 22

“I am clean and sober from drugs and live a happy, healthy and balanced life.”

Burgess was served a summons for driving while suspended and will appear before Waverley Local Court on February 15.

He has not yet been charged with the alleged positive drug test.

“Investigations are continuing and police are awaiting the result of a secondary saliva analysis,” said a statement from NSW Police.

It may take several weeks for the results to come back.

Before his latest arrest, Burgess had committed 35 prior traffic offenses since arriving in Australia from the UK in 2010.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership star, who has a history of 35 previous traffic offences, was reportedly driving a BMWx5 when he was pulled over by police in Kingsford for a random test

Most of the previous traffic offenses were on his UK driving licence.

Most recently, he pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his system after highway patrol caught him behind the wheel of an unregistered car near Bowral in the Southern Highlands last February.

He was on his way to visit his two young children when he was apprehended.

Burgess was later fined, given a good conduct bond, and ordered to participate in a traffic offender program. No conviction has been recorded.

In March, the NRL fined Burgess $30,000 for using illegal drugs and threatening another player in 2018, and driving with traces of cocaine in his system in February 2021 while working with the Rabbitohs in a role off the field.

Burgess was acquitted on appeal of intimidating his former father-in-law last year.

He recently went public with his new girlfriend Lucy Graham, his first serious girlfriend since divorcing his wife Phoebe Hooke in 2019.

The former couple were married for four years and share two young children Poppy and Billy.