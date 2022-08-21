Inside Roxy Jacenko daughter’s extravagant $40k ‘nightclub-themed’ 11th birthday party

<!–

Pixie Curtis celebrated her 11th birthday this weekend with an extravagant nightclub-themed party that cost a whopping $40,000.

Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko went all out for the bash, donating the money to neon lights, a personal hairdresser, a DJ and a professional photographer for Pixie and her friends.

The event took place at La Porte Space and attendees were served mocktails upon arrival.

They were also treated to a 360-degree photo booth, a custom pizza bar, and fireworks.

Pixie’s friends captured the event on their iPhones and one photo showed the girls looking away excitedly as they watched a fire breather perform.

Pixie wore a glamorous designer dress from the Australian label ‘With Jean’ that evening.

Guests even received gift bags with items from toy magnate Pixie’s brand Pixies Pix.

Pixie is certainly no stranger to the glamorous life and has previously enjoyed pedicures and manicures at The Langham.

The event was reportedly paid for by Pixie’s toy company.

For her ninth birthday, Roxy donated Pixie and her brother Hunter a $270,000 Mercedes Benz GL.

Meanwhile, Pixie was set to star in a reality TV show after Roxy met with an American network in February.

Pixie’s Pix reportedly made $200,000 in its first month of operation.

It is estimated that Pixie could be worth nearly $21 million by the time she turns 21 due to her businesses.

Roxy previously joked that Pixie could retire at age 15.