Inside Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster’s £274,000 A WEEK yacht

The lavish interior of a £274,000-a-week yacht where Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster enjoy a family summer holiday have been unveiled.

The 197-foot luxury vessel, from the Italian shipyard Benetti, is currently sailing just off the coast of the island of Elba in Italy with British rocker, 77, and his wife Penny, 51, on board.

Remarkable photos show the impressive features the yacht has to offer – including a spa, gym and open-air cinema.

ST David offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. There are up to 14 crew members on board to provide excellent service on a charter.

The boat is equipped with a luxury spa and Jacuzzi on the top deck – perfect for relaxing and taking in the beautiful scenery.

It comes with a wide variety of amenities including a fully equipped gym and plenty of toys such as wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards and kayaks.

The yacht can also be used as an exclusive party venue, as it features a dance floor and a large bar.

There is a huge lounge and covered dining area where staff serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests.

The lavish experience costs £274,000 per week to book on Yacht charter fleetplus expenses, to book and guests can enjoy sights all over the Mediterranean.

Hotspots during the summer include Amalfi Coast, Corsica, French Riviera, Ibiza, Mykonos, Sardinia, Balearic Islands

The couple were joined by daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee Stewart, 30, on the family outing

Penny and Rod are pictured swimming next to the luxury ship before topping up their tan on inflatable blue floats.

The couple were joined by his daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee Stewart, 30, on the family outing.

His sons Sean, 41, and Liam Stewart, 27, and the children he shares with Penny, Aiden, 11, and Alastair, 16, also joined them.

Rod shares Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Ruby with model ex Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam with ex Rachel Hunter.

The family keeps their social media followers updated about their holiday antics on their Instagram pages.

The singer, who is currently on a break from his North American tour, posed for a rare photo with his seven children and wife Penny as they stood in front of a yacht in port.

Italy holds a special place in Rod’s heart when he tied the knot with his beloved Penny in La Cervara in 2007.