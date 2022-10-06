Inside Rita Ora's £7.5m London home: Singer gives a tour of her Grade II-listed six-bedroom mansion

Rita Ora gave fans a tour of her £7.5million, Grade II-listed London home on Wednesday, showing off the stylish interior in a new video for Architectural Digest.

The singer, 31, bought the six-bedroom Victorian-era home – originally built in 1877 – last year and the property has since undergone extensive renovations to transform it into the home it is today.

On Instagram, Rita showed off the fruits of her labor, giving followers a glimpse of the stunning house, which featured cozy furnishings, a tranquil garden, original details and a historical link to illustrator Arthur Rackham.

Welcome in: Rita Ora gave fans a tour of her £7.5million Grade II-listed London home on Wednesday, showing off the stylish interior in a new video for Architectural Digest

Opening the door to her home in north London’s Primrose Hill, Rita explained in the video – also shared by Architectural Digest – that the “main reason” she bought the house was “because of the history”, later adding that she “always have had an attraction to home with an old spirit.’

Welcoming the camera crew inside, she explained the historical link, saying: ‘It was built in the 1800s, originally owned by an illustrator called Arthur Rackham, one of my favorite artists.

“He did all the illustrations for Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood… the house has a lot of energy, good energy – all the creative juices that I need and that I felt as soon as I walked in here.”

Clearly proud of the home’s history, Rita happily showed off an ornate dark wood room divider that separated her dining room and living room and shared how the feature has been in the home since the house was built.

Take a look: Taking to Instagram, Rita showed off the fruits of her labor, giving followers a glimpse of the stunning house, which featured cozy furnishings, a tranquil garden, original details and a historical link to illustrator Arthur Rackham

History: Opening the door to her home in Primrose Hill, north London, Rita explained that the ‘main reason’ she bought the house was ‘because of the history’, later adding that she has ‘always been drawn to homes with an old spirit’

Lovely: The tour showed Rita’s light and airy living room, which featured cream sofas, cozy furniture, a sparkling chandelier and glass doors that opened onto the garden

Rita informed her fans that the house’s previous owner Arthur, who died in 1939, has put up a picture with the same partitions, with the Anywhere hitmaker hoping to copy the picture with her own.

The tour showed Rita’s light and airy living room, which featured cream sofas, cozy furnishings, a glittering chandelier and glass doors that opened onto the garden.

Over in the kitchen, there were dark wooden cabinets with white marble countertops – with the room flooded with plenty of sunlight thanks to the expansive windows.

Former owner: As she welcomed the camera crew inside, she explained the historical link, saying: ‘It was built in the 1800s, originally owned by an illustrator called Arthur Rackham, one of my favorite artists’

Original: Clearly proud of the home’s history, Rita happily showed off an ornate dark wood room divider that separated her dining room and living room and shared how the feature has been in the home since the house was built

Cooking up a storm: Over in the kitchen there were dark wooden cupboards with white marble worktops – with the room flooded with plenty of sunlight thanks to the large windows

The garden offers a tranquil oasis away from the hustle and bustle of city life, with the outdoor space decorated with stone statues and water features alongside plenty of greenery.

Meanwhile, a cozy room was a feast for the eyes with funky rugs, plush covers, pink walls, an inviting fireplace and a neon sign.

The Architectural Digest also showed an additional look at the house, with the publication offering a look at Rita’s dressing room, which featured a wall of baseball caps and rows upon rows of sneakers.

Her crisp white bathroom, meanwhile, included gold fixtures and a black-and-white checkered floor that was original to the home.

A vision: The garden offers a tranquil oasis away from the hustle and bustle of city life, with the outdoor space decorated with stone statues and water features along with plenty of greenery

Beautiful: Meanwhile, a cozy room was a feast for the eyes with funky rugs, plush covers, pink walls, an inviting fireplace and a neon sign

While a large willow tree was spotted in the middle of the garden, with the Fifty Shades Of Gray actress commenting: ‘It just felt like if I didn’t get this house I’d be an idiot.’

It comes after Rita appeared in good spirits as she signed a fan portrait of herself on Wednesday to help raise money for charity Unicef.

The singer cut a relaxed figure in a black and white tracksuit top and matching bottoms as she posed next to the stunning artwork.

Relaxing space: Her crisp white bathroom, meanwhile, included gold fixtures and a black-and-white checkered floor that was original to the home

She looked radiant as she sported a soft glam makeup look with a nude lipstick as she styled her golden locks in curls.

The video was posted by Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s Instagram page, where Rita reshared the post to her story.

The page wrote: ‘How amazing is this portrait of @drgotts, signed by your favorite @socceraid stars, the photos were taken to raise money for @unicef_uk and you can also buy a print with the proceeds helping children all over the world .’