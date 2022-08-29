Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘calm and healing’ Montecito house

Meghan Markle has given an inside look at the $14.65 million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

In a new interview published today with the cutthe Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared how her Southern California home makes her “feel free” and “calm and healing.”

The magazine revealed several features of the property – including the two linked palm trees in the garden, which the Duke of Sussex, 37, calls himself and Meghan – and even called their three-year-old son ‘Hi, mama’. Hello, papa’ when he passes them.

Elsewhere, it describes Harry and Meghan’s shared office and the “two plush club chairs side by side behind a single desk, overlooking the room like thrones.”

In the couple’s sitting room is a grand piano of actor-director Tyler Perry – whose Beverly Hills mansion they first stayed after moving from Canada – as well as a Soho House rose water candle and cozy seating.

Meghan Markle (thought to be pictured in her office) has given an inside look at the $14.65 million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet

In a new interview published today with The Cut, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared how her Southern California home (pictured) makes her “feel free” and “calm and healing.”

The magazine revealed several features of the property – including the two linked palm trees in the garden, which the Duke of Sussex (pictured left near his house), 37, himself and Meghan – with even their son, three, who ‘ Hello Mama. Hello, daddy’ when he passes them

“The house in Montecito is such a big house that it startles you that unimaginable wealth is, in fact, one’s daily reality,” wrote Allison P. Davis.

The author compared it to a classic Tuscan villa, a vineyard in Napa, and a country club in Beverly Hills.

Meghan revealed that both she and Prince Harry initially avoided visiting their current home – because they couldn’t afford it as they didn’t have a job.

She explained that the couple didn’t want to “display” the property, but eventually they visited the house and fell in love with the grounds.

They hadn’t seen the outside until they told the real estate agent they wanted the house and bought it for $14.65 million.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Meghan said. “Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.’

During the candid interview, Meghan revealed that both she and Prince Harry initially avoided visiting their current home – because they couldn’t afford it because they didn’t have a job

Since then, they’ve struck Spotify and Netflix deals estimated to be worth £18 million and £75 million respectively.

One of the first features of the house Meghan and Harry saw were two palm trees, connected at the bottom, which the Duke claimed represented the amorous couple.

“And now that Archie comes to visit us every day, he says, ‘Hi, Mom. Hi, papa,” the Duchess explained.

Harry was also featured in the magazine interview, briefly explaining that he is doing renovations for the house – repairing pipes, for example.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London

Meanwhile, in the couple’s sitting room, a grand piano sits proudly after Tyler Perry gifted it to the couple as a housewarming gift, while Soho Houses candles are also present.

Meghan explained that the founder, Nick Jones, is a friend. Before their first meeting, the Duke and Duchess are said to have met on a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse.

It comes amid reports that the pair are highly unlikely to visit the Queen in Balmoral when they return to Britain for a short trip next week, a royal expert said today as he warned the “family gap is getting worse, don’t worry.” better’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an ongoing row over their security with the Home Office – and tensions with the Royal Family have been deepened by growing concerns about what will be published in Harry’s upcoming biography, and Meghan’s veiled criticism of the family in her new Spotify podcast released last week.

Royal pundit Phil Dampier told MailOnline today that he would be “very surprised” if the Sussexes visit the Queen in Balmoral, where she is likely to stay for the next few weeks as concerns about her mobility problems mount.

He added that there is little “goodwill on either side” and that the royals will be “wary” of Harry amid what might be in his book. Mr Dampier also said a ‘visit to Scotland would create uncomfortable family tensions for everyone’.