Inside Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s lavish Byron Bay wedding: Newlyweds release new photos

Glamorous cricket couple Becky Boston and Pat Cummins tied the knot on Friday at a lavish wedding in Byron Bay.

And now the couple has released the first official photo from their big day, which was held in a French-inspired chateau.

In the image, Becky, 31, stuns in a strapless white dress, while Pat, 29, looks smart in a suit from Dior, with similar suits from the brand selling for around $4,900.

“Just married,” Pat captioned his post, adding a white love heart emoji.

Becky also shared the same photo on her social media pages along with their wedding date.

The British-born beauty was the blushing bride every inch and looked stunning in her A-line dress, which featured an embroidered and quilted material.

Becky’s classic look was completed with her long locks out and over her shoulders and a long white veil.

The couple is captured holding their hands in the air as they beam for the photo, excited to finally say ‘I do’.

Guests also shared some photos from the wedding, giving fans an inside look at the wedding.

The couple had an outdoor garden ceremony in the grounds of the chateau, called Chateau Du Soleil, and had a clear marquee set up for the reception.

Their reception was held at the property’s pool, which costs up to $7,000 a night, with the couple indulging in a champagne tower to start the celebrations.

They could also be seen in a photo walking into their reception area under fairy lights with a bar and a lavish three-tiered cake next to it.

For the reception, Becky put on luscious florals to set the tone for the glamorous occasion.

Guests at the wedding were a who’s who of the cricket world, including Mitchell Starc, Andrew McDonald, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma McCarthy and Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie.

Comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding were also in attendance.

The couple, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot at Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pat spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic had derailed the couple’s wedding plans.

“First of all, it means I need to be more involved in the plans because I’m more around, which is good,” he said.

‘No, we’re lucky. Obviously we just got engaged, so hopefully most of this would have blown over by the time our wedding is coming up.”

They welcomed son Albie in October last year, with Pat tweeting that he was “more than in love” with the boy.

“It worked, I still can’t believe we made this little person,” model interior designer Becky posted online at the time.