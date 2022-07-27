Inside Paris and Tyson Fury’s VERY lavish christening for daughter Athena

Paris Fury has given fans an inside look at the lavish christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena on Saturday, with herself and her husband Tyson pulling out all the stops to throw an incredible party after the religious ceremony.

The 32-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the stunning backdrop for the event, which featured a giant balloon arch and a large, white LED cross-light surrounding a sign that reads “Athena’s Baptism.”

The couple were joined for the occasion by friends and family, including their five older children, Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, two.

Sweet: Paris Fury has given fans an inside look at the lavish christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena on Saturday, where she partied with husband Tyson and their children Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and princes Adonis Amazia, two

Paris looked fabulous for her daughter’s special day, emphasizing her sensational figure in a baby pink mini dress with cape detailing on one shoulder

To make sure she looked her best, Paris enlisted her glam crew to do her hair and makeup, as the beauty shared a clip of herself getting ready.

Pink was the predominant color used that day, with guests being treated to pink cupcakes and donuts as they sat at gold-and-white tables with chairs adorned with pink sashes.

Wow: The 32-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the stunning backdrop to the event, which featured a giant balloon arch and a large, white LED cross-light surrounding a sign that reads ‘Athena’s Baptism’

Notable: Pink was the predominant color used that day, with guests being treated to pink cupcakes and donuts as they sat at gold-and-white tables with chairs adorned with pink sashes

Hundreds of pink and white roses filled the room, with huge bouquets of roses, hydrangeas and peonies used as table decorations.

A singer and DJ got the party going, with Tyson – who was dressed in a striking Fendi shirt – spinning Paris on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, the little ones were entertained by a pop-up box, with Paris commenting: ‘Sweet treats and the best for a party with kids…. A PLAY ROOM! @thekidscorneruk Kept all kids happy = happy parents (highly recommended) Well thought out.’

Stunning: Paris looked fabulous for her daughter’s special day, emphasizing her sensational figure in a baby pink mini dress with cape detailing on one shoulder

Family fun: the little ones were entertained, and Paris commented: ‘Sweet treats and the best for a party with children…. A PLAY ROOM! @thekidscorneruk Kept all kids happy = happy parents (highly recommended) Well thought out’

Beautifully blooming: hundreds of pink and white roses filled the room, with giant bouquets full of roses, hydrangeas and peonies used as table decorations

She added: “We had the most amazing day celebrating our Athena’s baptism… The banquet hall was so beautiful we just had to share it.

“Thanks to my wonderful event organizer @go_pr_and_events… Our beautiful baby Athena’s christening. So blessed to have our special girl.”

It comes after Paris recently admitted on Loose Women that she and her boxer husband have agreed not to have any more children.

Sweet moment: A singer and DJ got the party going, with Tyson – who was dressed in a striking Fendi shirt – Paris twirling on the dance floor

Cute: Tyson and Paris were in their element as they played with their kids at the lavish party

The look of love: The couple looked in love as they twirled on the dance floor at the lavish party

Adorable: Paris and her mother Lynda Mulroy were seen hugging little Athena during the celebrations

The couple are the proud parents of six children, and their youngest child, Athena, was born last August.

But the blond beauty admits that she always considered eight children to be her dream number.

Paris previously spoke of the traumatic birth of her daughter Athena, saying that at one point she “died in her arms” and “stopped responding” – she is now happy and healthy.

She discussed the complications with OK! magazine and said doctors had tried to lower her heart rate, but it led to other complications.

Family Fun: Tyson’s brother Hughie and wife Tiffany attended the glamorous celebrations

Sweet: The Fury family caused a storm in the church before heading out to party all day long

Snap happy: Paris provided a photo booth at the party for all the guests to make lasting memories

Speaking to the publication, she said: ‘We went there and they sedated her and put her in an incubation room where they put a tube down her throat to breathe.

“They gave her tablets to slow her heart and when they took her off the tube they thought it would be normal. But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta-blockers for her heart and everything else was just too much.”

“They took her from me, put her on the table and resuscitated her. Tyson came running. It was horrible. They got her heart going and everything stabilized.’

Fancy: On her Instagram on Saturday, Paris gave a first glimpse of the beautiful backdrop for the event

Looks good: Paris was once the glamor mom and also Doll Beauty makeup artists to help her get ready for the special day

And talking about the experience on Loose Women, Paris said, “When we first got out of the hospital and we came home, Tyson said, “that’s it, we won’t have any more.”

“Not now, and maybe never. But I’ve always wanted a big family. My friends say, “Don’t you have enough?” and I’m like, “I could have a few more.”‘

She continued, “My grandmother had eight and I’ve always thought of that as the perfect family, but right now it’s a no.”