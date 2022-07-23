Inside Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney’s new family life on the farm

Former Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney has revealed that her new life on land has not been easy.

The 39-year-old gold medal winner and mother of two sold her beautiful Gold Coast estate last May to make a living as a macadamia farmer with husband Sam Levett.

And while the champion loves to change trees, the extensive flooding in the region around their property has presented major challenges.

Former Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney revealed to The Daily Telegraph on Saturday that her new life on land has not been easy, but she loves it.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the TV host said their farm in Clunes, northern NSW, has had more than twice the annual rainfall since January.

“The mud is next level,” the beautiful brunette explained.

“Our workload on the farm has doubled, if not tripled, our machines have to be cleaned every day, the harvesters jam and have to be pulled out every few rows and our dehulling equipment is constantly stalling because of wet nuts.”

Falling macadamia prices have compounded the couple’s problems.

The 39-year-old gold medal winner and mother of two sold her beautiful Gold Coast estate last May to take up a life as a macadamia farmer. Photo: Giaan with the children she shares with husband Sam, Zander, eight (L), and Alexa, five (R)

Giaan rose to fame at the 2004 Summer Olympics after breaking the world record in the women’s 4×100-meter medley. Photo: Giaan at the 2002 Commonwealth Games

But Giaan says they were lucky compared to so many other farmers in the region near recently devastated Lismore.

“In terms of what we’ve won, it’s been amazing – we just absolutely love it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the chat, Giaan said she wasn’t a glamorous person by nature, and that it was an image she needed to work on.

“I’m actually much more comfortable with dirt under my fingernails and a pair of old boots on – all of a sudden it’s getting harder and harder to get to the glamorous Giaan,” she said.

The retired athlete, who rose to fame at the 2004 Summer Olympics after breaking the world record for the women’s 4×100-meter medley, shares Zander, eight, and Alexa, five, with husband Sam.

Giaan says she and the family love life on the farm

The couple moved into the ranch after they sold out on the Gold Coast, earning an impressive $2,206 million for their waterfront home on Broadbeach Waters.

Giaan had originally purchased the property for $860,000 in 2015. In December 2020, she announced the purchase of the macadamia farm in northern NSW.

‘Are we crazy?!? Absolutely,” Giaan wrote in her post at the time.

“So in a year that has been so terrible for so many, we have been truly blessed… This year has forced us to reassess, prioritize and appreciate what we have never done before and I am so sincerely grateful for my health, my family and for where I live.’