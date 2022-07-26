Inside Olympia Valance’s romantic honeymoon in Greece

Olympia Valance and AFL star Tom Bellchambers are enjoying a romantic break in Greece after they tied the knot last month.

And on Tuesday, the Neighbors star, 29, gave fans a peek inside her luxurious honeymoon suite.

The actress shared a video on Instagram of her lavish room with incredible water views and a relaxing outdoor space.

The suite, which features a large bed with a TV, opens out to a large patio with a day bed.

The outdoor area also features an exercise room and outdoor lounges.

Olympia married Tom in a picturesque ceremony attended by 250 family and friends in Daylesford, Victoria.

She was walked down the aisle by both her father Ryko Valance and her stepfather Ross Wilson.

Guests included Tom’s former Essendon teammates, including Cale Hooker, who was his groomsman.

Also in attendance were Dyson Heppell, Dustin Fletcher, Jake Melksham, Andrew Welsh, David Zaharakis, Michael Hibberd, Angus Monfries, Adam Ramanauskas, Michael Hurley, Jobe Watson and former assistant coach Mark Harvey.

Tom’s brothers and Olympia’s two younger sisters took part in the ceremony.

Olympia told The Herald Sun that the couple’s big day came so quickly that she forgot the name tags and seat map.

‘I don’t know where the time has gone. Thomas and I went on a date and a month ago it was like wow, it’s almost here,” she said.

Olympia and her bridal party were seen leaving Walnut Cottage in Daylesford, with guests seemingly taking up residence in the cozy hideaway.

Daylesford is located at the foot of Victoria’s Great Dividing Range and offers stunning views.