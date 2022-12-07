Inside Netflix’s SUPER elite Preview Club – which allows people watch content before it comes out

Are YOU a member of Netflix’s secret streaming company? Selected users reveal they’ve been invited to join the ultra-elite ‘Preview Club’ which gives them access to exclusive content BEFORE it airs

Netflix has a secret club where members can watch exclusive TV shows and movies before they’re released — and the streaming giant has been reported to be expanding its elite group, so now’s your chance to join.

The platform — which will release the much-anticipated new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday — created the group, dubbed the Netflix Preview Club, in May 2021, as an effort to get feedback on the content.

According to the Wall Street Journaloriginally about 2,000 people were selected to be a part of it, but now Netflix is ​​reportedly planning to add tens of thousands of users to the exclusive association next year.

While there’s no way to ask to join and it’s unclear how Netflix picked those already involved, one user further Reddit revealed that they were invited via an email sent from an account called Netflix Surveys.

Netflix has a secret club known as the Netflix Preview Club that allows members to watch exclusive TV shows and movies before they are released (stock image)

While there’s no way to ask to join and it’s unclear how Netflix chose those involved, a user on Reddit revealed they were invited via email

Another user revealed that they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement as the content is normally still in the final editing stage

When asked if they were paid for their contributions, the user replied, “No, but it’s nice to know that my input is being considered for how the final product comes out.”

“You get a special Netflix account and they email when they have a movie there for you to watch. Usually you have to watch and review within a week,” someone else revealed on Reddit.

“You also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, because they really haven’t been released yet and are still in the final assembly phase.”

When asked if they were paid for their contributions, the user replied, “No, but it’s nice to know that my input is being considered for how the final product comes out.”

“At Netflix, we’re building a community of members to watch upcoming movies and series and provide feedback, and we’d love to know if you’re interested in being a part of it,” the streaming service previously said in a statement to Variety.

“It’s simple, but an incredibly important part of creating the best content for you and Netflix members around the world.”

WSJ reported that members preview content and complete surveys about what they watch, and according to the outlet, the group played a central role in the movie Don’t Look Up (seen)

The publication claimed viewers said it came across as “too serious,” so the streaming giant decided to “call up the film’s comedic element” before releasing it to the world.

Variety explained that users are asked to preview upcoming Netflix titles and answer a series of questions “to tell the platform what they liked, what they didn’t like, how they would make it even better, or how likely it would be to recommend it. to friends and family.’

WSJ reported that the group played a central role in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up last year.

Before the film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, premiered on December 10, 2021, the outlet said members of the Netflix Preview Club were allowed to see the film. and share their thoughts on it via a post-survey.

The publication claimed that many viewers told Netflix it came across as “too serious,” so they decided to “evoke the film’s comedic element” before releasing it to the world.

Amazon Prime Video has a similar program called Amazon Preview, while Hulu has something called the Hulu Brain Trust.