Inside Meghan’s LA childhood. These photos are not visible and show the Duchess’s school life as well as her home life.

Royal fans have been given a glimpse into Meghan Markle’s childhood in a series of previously unseen photos of the Duchess at school and at home.

The photos, from the explosive teaser trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new £88 million Netflix series, show the Duchess of Sussex growing up and going to school – as well as an unseen photo from when she was a toddler.

In the Harry & Meghan trailer, due out this Thursday, viewers will see a series of behind-the-scenes shots of the couple’s married life, as well as the Duchess’s childhood photos.

A sweet photo of the Duchess of Sussex playing as a toddler appeared in the Netflix teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, the £88 million series due out this Thursday

In one photo, the Duchess, now 41, beams proudly for a school photo against a cloudy background, showing off her new grown teeth and while wearing a white turtleneck T-shirt.

The new photo was taken from the same series of snaps as a previous image of Meghan, but in this photo she’s grinning broadly, while in the previous image she’s sporting a more subtle smile.

Another new photo of the Duchess shows her fresh face at a much older age, now dressed in a blue collared blouse as part of her school uniform, her thick dark locks falling over her shoulders.

The Duchess is depicted as a baby in the trailer, in a photo showing her reaching for something while wearing tiny earrings

A photo shared in the trailer shows Meghan around the age of nine or ten where she has a coy smile

In the school photos, she appears to be wearing a touch of makeup for the first time, indicating that she may be reaching puberty at the time of the photo.

In a similar photo, taken at a slightly different time, she wears her hair in a half ponytail with her locks brushed behind her shoulders.

She wears her bangs down and frames her face and accessories with earrings, again indicating that she might be a bit older in the photo.

Other snaps shared in the trailer include shots of the Duchess when she was much younger, wearing her hair in a ponytail and looking like she’s around the age of nine or ten.

A beautiful photo shows Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland, who she is incredibly close to, with Doria smiling in the foreground of the photo, but not seeming to realize that the camera is on her.

Meghan, meanwhile, is beaming in the background as she wears her hair in an Afro style while wearing an off-the-shoulder orange top.

The Duchess beams in a photo of herself as a young teen while her mother, Doria Ragland, is in the foreground

School photos of the Duchess in the Netflix trailer – one previously unseen (left) and another previously shared (right)

In later school photos, a young Meghan is shown at an age approaching puberty, sporting the same coy smile as her thick brunette locks are down and brushed behind one shoulder.

In another school photo from the same era, Meghan wears her hair in a half ponytail, with loose bangs that shape her face

Another photo from Meghan’s younger years shows the Duchess dressed in a cute yellow long-sleeved top as she plays what appears to be a board game at the table.

The top appears to be printed with the Canadian flag – a country she developed a fond love for as an adult when she moved to Toronto where she filmed the drama Suits, in which she rose to fame.

Elsewhere in the trailer, an image showed Kate and Prince William, both 40, next to the couple, as well as King Charles, 74, then the Prince of Wales, and Queen consort Camilla, 75, at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019 .

“No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” Harry is heard to say, shortly before the photo is shown to viewers.

In the trailer, the pair share an intensely personal series of black and white photos, including several of the Duchess crying.

Just before Harry’s quote, a picture also flashes of Meghan holding her head in her hands while talking on the phone.

In another photo, Meghan sits on a sofa next to Harry, with the Duchess holding both hands to her face as her gloomy-looking husband has tilted his head back.