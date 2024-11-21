A look at McDonald’s plan to launch a ‘McValue’ deal: Here’s how much you can save

McDonald’s is reportedly continuing its strategy to offer low-cost meal bundles through 2025.

The chain’s latest ‘McValue’ game builds on the $5 meal deal introduced this summer by letting customers choose a $1 add-on, CNBC reported.

McDonald’s $5 deal includes a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Next year, customers who purchase this meal for just one dollar can add: a double cheeseburger; McChicken sandwich; six piece chicken nuggets and little fry; or breakfast options of a Sausage McMuffin, sausage biscuit or sausage burrito and a hash brown.

The $5 deal has been extended by most franchisees through the end of 2024, and if approved, this adjustment will continue throughout the year.

Operators are still voting on the 2025 value offerings, but this initiative is likely to pass, two people familiar told CNBC.

McDonald’s already has several other limited-time offers on its mobile app, including 10 pieces of nuggets for $1.

McDonald’s told CNBC: ‘We and our franchisees have heard customers loud and clear when it comes to keeping prices as affordable as possible.

“From the popular $5 meal deal to tons of local and in-app offers on the food they love, we’ve made a big push on value this summer and fall, giving fans even more ways to save when they visit McDonald’s .

‘And as we look to 2025, we are working on something even bigger. We can’t wait to share what lies ahead.”

The McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal includes a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small drink for $5

The company’s stock prices hit a low in July, coinciding with a dismal earnings performance in the April-June quarter, with executives blaming low-income customers who skipped trips to the golden arches because of costs.

Shares rallied through the latter part of the summer and fall, reaching a high of $316.56 on October 18.

Investors became angry days later when McDonald’s announced news on October 22 that a widespread outbreak of E. coli had occurred in its restaurants between September 12 and October 21.

The outbreak was discovered at locations in fourteen states and was linked to the chopped onions on the Quarter Pounders.

So far, 34 people have been hospitalized, one man dead and 104 people sick.

McDonald’s plans to spend $100 million to lure its customers back by investing in recovery efforts and supporting “the hardest-hit franchisees.”

Shares are down more than 9 percent since the foodborne illness incident.

McDonald’s executives are heading into 2025 with value-conscious customers in mind. They plan to extend the $5 meal deal and allow a $1 add-on

It could be three weeks before many McDonald’s restaurants start serving espresso drinks again, while machine manufacturer Melitta investigates the faulty part in its espresso machines

McDonald’s suffered another setback this week when it came to their espresso machines.

The manufacturer that makes the chain’s espresso machines, Melitta, warned franchisees by letter that it contained a defective part. The Wall Street Journal reported.

The error could cause steam to forcefully escape from the machine and break the part, the letter said.

Melitta told restaurant operators not to use the machines for three weeks while she investigates the problem and inspects the espresso machines.

Lattes, mochas, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other espresso-based drinks were unavailable Wednesday at some McDonald’s locations in New York City and Chicago.

McDonald’s said this issue affected a limited number of drinks on the menu, and that hot and iced coffee can still be ordered.