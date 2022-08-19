Inside Maisie Smith and beau Max George’s £500-per-NIGHT Mallorca lovenest

Maisie Smith and her boyfriend Max George enjoyed a cozy stay in a private suite in Mallorca during their summer trip through Europe.

The couple, whose romance first came to light last week, enjoyed a break in a chic sea-view room at the Aubamar Suits and Spa, complete with a private lounge and Jacuzzi.

It comes as Max’ ex Stacey Giggs is reportedly furious that the pair are dating just days after breaking up from The Wanted singer, claiming he was cheating on her.

Maisie and Max’s cozy apartment has a huge bed with muted decor, a simple slate floor and bathroom fittings.

In addition to a minibar, rain shower and wake-up service, the suite also has a separate lounge, soundproofed windows and an extensive menu of pillows.

As well as a private balcony, the apartment also boasts side sea views and private sunbeds, and also has its own hot tub and Jacuzzi. Prices for the room start at £500 per night.

Maisie and her newfound beauty Max have enjoyed a trio of secret holidays across Europe this summer, including a trip to Portugal with friends, followed by romantic breaks in Mallorca and Crete.

Earlier this week, Max and Maisie were seen kissing on their flight to Crete. In photos obtained by The Sun, you can see the couple sitting side by side and looking cozy during the romantic journey.

A source told the publication: ‘They were all over each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected during the Strictly live tour, after appearing together on the show in 2020.

However, the couple’s outing seemed to infuriate Max’ ex Stacey Giggs, who made a savage dig at the singer on social media.

Former WAG, Stacey is reportedly furious that Max, 33, and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split.

Amid the drama, Stacey posted some snaps from her Algarve vacation with her and Ryan’s two children Zachary, 19, and Liberty, 15.

She looked gorgeous in the photos, captioned, “Beach bar for dinner,” and another leggy wink at her kids, captioned, “These two.”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old, which is Maisie’s age, in a commentary, she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? [laughing emoji].’

Speaking to one of her friends, Stacey shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by the singer of The Wanted.

The sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he is now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to subside.

Despite the split, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.

MailOnline currently has representatives for Stacey, Max and Maisie for comment