Inside Loose Women’s very booze Christmas party

They often rile each other up on air while engaging in heated debates.

But, the Loose Women ladies proved they’re all firm friends at their boozy Christmas party on Tuesday as they shared a gallery of snaps to Instagram.

The large group of colleagues were joined by crew members as they enjoyed a lavish festive meal and ‘started early’ on the drinks.

Many attendees shared the same clip of the group gathered around a long table following a hearty roast dinner before playing a number of games.

Frankie Bridge looked nothing short of sensational as she donned a figure hugging brown one sleeve midi dress for the occasion.

She teamed the look with black boots and styled her short brunette tresses in loose waves as she tucked into her roast holding up her cutlery.

The former Saturday’s singer was joined by Nadia Sawalha who got into the Christmas spirit wearing a glamorous red velvet blazer and matching trousers.

She couldn’t contain her smile in one clip as she twirled around in excitement showing off her stylish outfit which she donned with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Elsewhere Charlene White uploaded a video showing off each attendee ahead of the meal as they waved to the camera as she passed.

The I’m A Celebrity star stood out from the crowd in a vibrant pink blazer and bodysuit as she enjoyed a glass of fizz with Christine Lampard and Judi Love.

Christine looked effortlessly chic in an all black ensemble as she sat next to Jane at the dinner table.

Meanwhile Judi wowed in a glitter plunging gold dress which boasted puff sleeves as she posed for the snaps during the boozy celebration.

Linda Robson looked stunning in all black was all smiles as she held up two thumbs to the camera while sat next to Coleen Nolan.

Also in attendance was Katie Piper and Kelly Holmes who raised a glass with their co-stars to celebrate their successful year.

The party comes after Charlene revealed she always wears a corset under her clothes during a discussion on last weeks Loose Women.

The presenter, 42, made the revelation as the panel shared their opinion on the trend of wearing the under garments as outer wear.

Viewers were then left in hysterics when Judi, 42, took the opportunity to strip off to model the figure hugging shape wear.

Charlene said: ‘I love a corset I have worn one for years’.

‘I always think it’s good for posture and it’s very good for the body shape and I’ve been a fan of one for years’.

She then stood while fellow panellist Frankie, 33, felt the boned corset under her orange sequinned dress.

However newsreader Charlene said she would never wear one over her clothes laughing: ‘That wouldn’t go down well on the Ten O’Clock News’.

Meanwhile Judi looked sensational as she paraded onto the set to Madonna’s hit track Vogue and opened her pink velvet blazer to show off the black undergarment.

She posed up a storm for the audience, putting on a very busty display, before returning to her seat at the panel.

Frankie recalled once wearing a corset to a film screening with her The Saturday’s bandmates.

The singer said how it was so tight she had shooting pains and had no choice but to undo it laughing: ‘I was sat in the cinema with a corset half on!’.

