Inside Lady Amelia Windsor’s ‘small and cosy’ London flat on Instagram

Often referred to as Britain’s ‘most beautiful royal’, Lady Amelia Windsor has shown that her good taste is as solid with interior design as it is with fashion.

The 26-year-old model, 43rd in line to the British throne, has glimpsed the Notting Hill flat she shares with her sister Marine, 29, which they’ve turned into their ‘sanctuary’ away from the crowds from the city.

Amelia, the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the Queen’s cousin, is often caught in London’s trendiest nightspots.

But like other millennials, the beauty loves nothing more than to relax at home, cook pasta and tend to her plants in a flat carefully curated with family memories and quirky artwork.

Snaps shared on her Instagram account show that Amelia and Marina’s flat is a chic mix of retro charm and social flair.

Another part of the sisters’ flat is used by Amelia for her training. The model likes to keep fit with a variety of exercises and tools

Speak with House and garden in 2019 Amelia described the flat as ‘a quiet place, perfect for the two of us and full of our collected memories’. “We want to make it a little retreat amidst the hustle and bustle of London life,” she added.

The walls are decorated with painted plates, allegedly bought by model Amelia during a trip to Italy. Amelia admitted that the two sisters tend to collect items wherever they go and at the Portobello market.

Off the kitchen, the couple can dine in their sitting room, which is large enough for a table, a few chairs, and a cupboard covered in trinkets, including picture frames and small mirrors, as well as various maps and books.

“The sitting room is by far my favorite part of the flat,” Amelia said. ‘When I’m home, I sit there with a cup of coffee listening to Radio 4 or 6 music.’

An understated cream sofa matches the wall opposite the window for extra seating, and the walls are covered in art prints and photographs the couple found in various markets and galleries. It also includes an oil painting by their Canadian grandmother, Josiane Yvonne Preschez.

Amelia enjoys the fresh air and light of her parents’ conservatory in Cambridge, where she spent most of the lockdown in 2020

Amelia has a collection of beloved houseplants that she keeps in her flat and waters regularly to add a pop of color to her Notting Hill path

The socialite’s bedroom is painted white and she uses white bedding, a stark contrast to the rest of the flat, which is filled with color

Amelia also likes to add a pop of color to the flat thanks to an ever-growing collection of potted plants, and she likes to add a little more, such as with fresh cut flowers she gets on the weekend. Both sisters have their room, Amelia is a clean space with white walls and bedding.

Despite these muted tones in the bedroom, the rest of the flat is filled with bold patterns and vibrant colors, which Amelia says echoes her fashion style.

“I wear a lot of color, especially warm pinks, so that’s a recurring theme in the apartment,” she said.

As would be expected from a fashionista like the royal, her closet is filled to the brim with outfits, shirts, jackets and accessories, and she’s admitted to rummaging through her clothes to get rid of all the excess over the years.

The trendy socialite keeps all her jewelry and makeup on a white cabinet by her bedroom window, easily accessible as she gets ready to hit the town.

Snaps shared on the model’s social media revealed that she and Marina share a small terrace, hidden from view thanks to bamboo panels, where they can relax away from nosy neighbors.