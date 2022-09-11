Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romantic Oxfordshire getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker enjoyed a countryside holiday at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England, this weekend.

Reality star Kourtney, 43, shared a plethora of dreamy snaps on her Instagram account, including a gorgeous bedroom with crisp white sheets, a roll-top bath, a luxurious-looking pool and a hearty vegan breakfast.

The couple in love, who tied the knot in May, appeared to be renting out one of the luxury cabins that can cost up to £1,865 a night and are located onsite – just a 90-minute drive northwest of London.

While staying at the private members club, Kourtney took the opportunity to snap a mirror image selfie, showing off her eye for style in a camo jacket and a pair of leather boots.

The mother of three posted images of Travis wearing an orange hoodie cycling as she followed him.

The Poosh founder also added a photo of a delicious all-vegan breakfast of hash browns, sourdough toaster, vegetable sausage and baked beans to her collage of images.

The TV star also gave fans an inside look at their Nantucket-style accommodations, including a beautiful fully-equipped kitchen.

Kourtney also shared a photo of the property’s pool in a modern barn and one of their large soaking tubs in their cabin.

She captioned the album: ‘A Day on the Farm = Good for the Soul’

Later in the day, the savvy businesswoman took to her Instagram account again to promote her new business venture, Lemme.

The Kardashians star was youthfully styled in sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a sunflower yellow camisole.

Kourtney’s makeup included bold green and blue eyeshadow and her hair was up in a messy apocalyptic style as she rode a pink bike without shoes in the desert.

The video didn’t focus on products, but it did give a glimpse of her huge diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be between 10 and 12 carats.

Close-ups of the reality star’s toes revealed that they were all painted pink and that the word “lemme” was stenciled on the big toe.

Visiting the Lemme website doesn’t reveal much either, but it does ask ‘hey, let me get your email…slide me into your dms now’, as it asks for information about potential phone numbers. customers.

Documents obtained by the american sun reveal that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stay has filed a trademark for Lemme on February 19, 2022.

The documents show that the company will produce ‘bags, purses, totes, purses, clutches and clothing’.

Other categories included in the trademark are listed as ‘games, toys and sporting goods’.

Kourtney posed in a photo that Lemme promoted on social media on Thursday, writing “You want to sit down for this…notifications please” and “5 years in the making.”

Simon Huck, 38, of Command Entertainment Group and Kourtney’s longtime friend responded, “Waiting for this.”

The Sun reported that the founder of Poosh has recruited the public relations specialist to promote the new brand.

The Lemme Instagram account has attracted more than 81,000 followers since it was created on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the new brand will be launched on September 27.