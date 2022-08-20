Inside Kimberley Garner’s incredible home makeover as family property sells for £21MILLION

She is known for taking the fashion industry by storm as a swimwear designer and model.

But Kimberley Garner is also a real property designer, as she was involved in the design of her family’s central London pad – which recently came back on the market.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, outfitted the lavish Kensington home, before selling it this week for a whopping £21 million ($25 million).

Luxury: Kimberley Garner was involved in the design of her family’s central London pad – which recently sold for a whopping £21million

Kimberley seems to be following in the footsteps of her father, Russell Garner, who made his own fortune from real estate.

And with a hefty indoor pool, home cinema and grandeur finishes, it’s no surprise that the family home was taken off the market.

The garden features an outdoor lounge complete with a fireplace with a built-in TV and outdoor mood lighting.

While the indoor pool is in a large cream tiled room filled with artwork and a huge TV projector.

Decorated with cream sofas, detailed wooden furniture and crystal chandeliers is the covered lounge, which opens onto a patio through French doors.

And the color scheme seems to linger throughout the property, with a cream carpeted bedroom – with muted walls and oak mirrored wardrobes.

The huge bedroom leads to another outdoor balcony with patio furniture, while the house also has an indoor home cinema.

Fit for a classic MIC dinner party, a black dining table stands in the center of another room, decorated with white chairs, candles and floral arrangements.

Kimberley launched her real estate design career in 2018, reportedly increasing the value of the house she bought in 2013 by £1 million in five years.

The beauty joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2012, along with stars such as Spencer Matthews, Jamie Laing, Binky Felstead, Francis Boulle and Oliver Proudlock.

But after her departure from the show later that year, the blonde has built a successful career in fashion design and modeling.

She often shares snaps of her lavish London home on Instagram, posing with her beloved puppy Sasha.

Movie time: The house also has an indoor home cinema