Inside Karlie Kloss’ VERY glamorous 30th birthday bash with celebrity pals in NYC

Karlie Kloss looked nothing short of sensational in a low-cut green minidress as she rang in her 30th birthday with pals Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington, and more in New York City on Wednesday evening.

While preparing to celebrate with her A-list group of friends, all eyes were on the supermodel as she arrived to her fabulous party in a shimmery, figure-hugging frock with a plunging V-neck and pair of black high heels.

Her wavy brown locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail and she sported a glamorous makeup look, which included false eyelashes, rose gold eyeshadow and beautiful cream blush for a dewy glow.

The six-foot-two beauty paired her outfit with a delicate gold necklace and small gold hoops.

Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk cut a stylish figure in a thigh-skimming black dress, which displayed her incredibly toned legs.

The 36-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover girl accessorized her chic ensemble with a pair of short leather boots

Kate Hudson oozed elegance in a slinky, floor-length yellow dress, reminiscent of the one her character Andie Anderton wore in her 2003 hit romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days character, under a black jacket.

Martha Stewart, 81, shared multiple snaps from wife of Joshua Kushner’s bash to her Instagram Stories.

‘Karlie Kloss is 30!’ she titled one snap, adding that she attended the party where Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Joan Smalls were also in attendance.

Stewart praised the ‘beautiful, tall, and graceful’ Victoria’s Secret Angel but made a small mishap when she spelled her name ‘carley’ in the caption on one of her snaps.

Bombshell: The Almost Famous star wore her golden blonde locks in pin-straight strands

Handsome: Kloss’ husband Joshua Kushner was pictured in a navy jacket, white dress shirt and a pair of dark slacks

Racy: Ashley Graham put on a leggy display in a semi-sheer black outfit with a leopard-print design

Sweet treat: Graham enjoyed a vanilla ice cream cone with rainbow sprinkles

Dramatic: She sported a sultry grey smoky eyeshadow and glossy nude lipstick

Sun-kissed: The model was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Semi-sheer: Graham showcased her long legs in her short ensemble

Meanwhile Martha was elegant as always in a shimmering silver top, which she accessorized with large rhinestone earrings.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia wore her blonde strands parted to the side and accentuated her features with a touch of blush and lipstick.

She attended the event with makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye, with the two ladies posing for a black and white birthday snap with the logo ‘Karlie Kloss’ 30th.’

Happy life: She has been married to Justin Ervin for the past 12 years

Fate: Graham was discovered at 12 – she is now 34 – in a mall in Nebraska

She hosts the podcast Pretty Big Deal and said she loves being on TV

Meanwhile Trevor rocked a casual grey button-up shirt and a gold chain, as he posed with the television personality in another photo.

Karlie also documented the festivities, which included a fun black-and-white photobooth that was frequented by her and her model pals, on her Instagram.

Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham and Christy Turlington were also among the runway mavens featured in the epic group snaps.

Red hot! Joan Smalls attended the party in a skintight red look with sling-back pumps

Chic: The Puerto Rican model, 34, held onto a purple purse and opted to curl her hair

Chic: The Puerto Rican model, 34, held onto a purple purse and opted to curl her hair

Supermodel pals: Stella Maxwell was also in attendance

Shining bright: Martha Stewart wore a sparkly silver blouse and matching pants

Mother daughter duo: Christy Turlington and daughter Grace Burns are pictured arriving and leaving Kloss’ party

Karlie looked every bit the birthday girl as she was placed at the center while her friends gathered closely around her.

Along with playfully sticking out her tongue, Karlie also offered a beaming smile for the photobooth’s camera.

Kate Hudson also spent time in the photobooth her her close pal Derek Blasberg.

The actress, rocking sleek tresses and what appeared to be silky spaghetti strap top, puckered up for the camera before flashing a surprised face.

Karen Elson and Amber Valletta were also at the party

John B. Hess and wife Susan Kessler held hands as they arrived to the party

Hess got a chocolate dipped ice cream cone from a Mister Softee ice cream truck

Karen Elson wore an orange ribbed jumpsuit

When her delicious birthday cake was brought out with candles lit, Karlie was captured sharing a tender hug with her husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The business man previously commemorated the occasion last month with a candid snap of his wife sticking her tongue out and a caption that simply read ’30’ and a heart-eye emoji.

The pair welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021. Karlie and Joshua were first linked in 2012, getting engaged in 2018.

Colorful: Gayle King wore a plunging figure-hugging dress with butterflies all over it

Yum! Kloss provided Fan Fan Doughnuts for guests

Digging in: Oprah’s longtime best friend enjoyed an artisanal donut

Delicious: Other snacks and food included sliders

Stylish: Guests were dressed in chic outfits

Massive 30th birthday: Henry Kravis also among Kloss’ friends and family that attended

They got married in October 2018, renewing their vows at a second ceremony in Wyoming in June 2019.

Joshua’s older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump.

Karlie certainly has much to celebrate this year. The beauty was recently featured on one of W Magazine’s 17 covers for their 50th Anniversary issue.

She looked chic as ever in a cream coat worn over a white T-shirt and brown trousers while balancing on a cloud.

Sweet: When her delicious birthday cake was brought out with candles lit, Karlie was captured sharing a tender hug with her husband Joshua Kushner, 37

Glam: She drew attention to her piercing blue eyes with voluminous lashes and a generous sweep of bronze eyeshadow across her lids