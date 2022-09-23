Inside Karl Stefanovic’s night at charity gala at Mercedes-Benz, Newstead – as TV host investigated

Karl Stefanovic’s very awkward portrayal of a 1970s disco hit during an evening hosting an extravagant charity gala was caught on camera – before he was accused of ‘touching’ a waiter at the same event.

Queensland Police confirmed on Thursday that they were investigating a report of an alleged assault on a man at a melanoma fundraiser held on August 20 at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Brisbane’s Newstead.

It is clear that the waiter filed a complaint after he was allegedly touched by Stefanovic, who was present with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough.

The father of four has not been charged and has yet to respond to the claims, including requests from Daily Mail Australia.

The TV host ignored the alleged incident fully during co-hosting Today on Friday morning.

However, footage of the event – which was called ‘A Night For Melanoma’ and was run by the charity group The Six Hour Project – has surfaced online.

Karl Stefanovic (pictured with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, at the August event)

In a chilling video, Stefanovic was seen wearing a white baseball cap as he danced and attempted to sing Chic’s “Le Freak” in an effort to encourage the 350 guests to join him on the dance floor during the six-hour event.

“Come on the tables,” he yelled, busting disco moves in a suit and bow tie, holding a microphone.

‘Come on.

“Get up,” he beckoned, beckoning the people in the audience to dance with him.

Stefanovic was also pictured mingling with guests and posing for photos with organizers and fans at the gala, which raised a massive $290,000 for melanoma research.

Karl Stefanovic was filmed singing and dancing to Chic's 'Le Freak' at a charity gala in August (pictured)

Pictured left and right: Stefanovic sings 'Le Freak'.

In one photo, the media personality posed next to melanoma patient and event organizer Gina Savage.

“Gina, courage, resilience and beauty,” he wrote on social media.

“We just lifted the roof for you, your fights, your charities and everyone else battling melanoma.”

“Every six hours an Australian dies of melanoma,” the fundraiser’s website read.

“The Six Hour Project is on a mission to change this devastating statistic.”

Ms Savage previously appeared in a Today show interview with Stefanovic to tell the story of her diagnosis before the couple reunited to hold the fundraiser.

The media personality shared a heartfelt post with melanoma patient Gina (pictured side by side at the event)

Pictured: Stefanovic and his wife mingle with the guests at the fundraiser in Newstead on August 20

The allegations come as Stefanovic was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday after returning to Australia from England.

The TV presenter was sent to London on September 13 to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral.

The police said Thursday The courier post: ‘Queensland Police are investigating a report of the alleged assault of a man in a Newstead case during an event on Saturday 20th August.’

“As investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The Australian reported that several attendees did not see an altercation and that Stefanovic left the event in good spirits.

“Karl was actually a legend the whole time,” said one.