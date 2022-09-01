Inside Justin Hemmes’ lavish surprise 50th birthday party

<!–

Billionaire Justin Hemmes has celebrated his 50th birthday with 250 of his employees in a free knees at The Ivy in Sydney.

The hospitality king, who celebrated the milestone on August 27, looked cheerful as he partied at the entertainment complex in the heart of the CBD.

During the celebrations, employees wore hats with their leader’s face at the surprise bash, while a DJ made sure everyone had a good time.

At one point, the billionaire’s favorite song – Cold Heart by Dua Lipa and Elton John – brought a smile to the entrepreneur’s face.

Among the high-profile guests were tycoon chefs Jordan Toff and Mike Eggert, who work at Merivale’s top restaurants.

The business magnate was toasted all night with cocktails and cake, while a giant projection read ‘Happy Birthday to Our Fearless Leader’ on the main stage.

Justin wore a blue blazer and skinny jeans at night with white sneakers.

He wore her signature blond locks in a ponytail as he partied all night long.

“Thanks to my wonderful staff,” he captioned a clip from the event.

Justin’s longtime friend, model Madeline Holtznagel, 26, wished her boyfriend a happy birthday earlier this week.

The model shared a selection of nine images on Instagram showing the couple’s exotic adventures around the world.

The photos include days at the beach, sleeping on a private jet, and camping in the woods.

“Happy birthday my love, I love you,” she captioned the message.

Although it is not known exactly how long they have been dating, they have been together in public for about two years.

However, Madeline previously hinted that they had known each other for much longer.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in October 2020, she said they had actually met for two years before reports of their relationship emerged.

The mogul’s girlfriend, Madeline Holtznagel, wished the billionaire a happy 50th birthday earlier this week and told the businessman she “loves him.” Both pictured

“We’ve known each other for two years now and got to know each other when I was modeling in Singapore,” she said at the time.

It was also reported that Madeline lived in a penthouse apartment owned by Justin in the Sydney beach suburb of Coogee.

Justin made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $951 million.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2 billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia.