Inside John Farnham’s incredible life: How he overcame depression, financial ruin and a career slump

John Farnham, who is being treated for cancer, is not only Australia’s best singer. He is also one of the entertainment industry’s greatest survivors.

Farnham, now 73, undergoes life-saving surgery at a Victorian hospital, lasting more than 12 hours, after a cancerous tumor was discovered.

While no further details are available about his diagnosis or condition, reports emerged that Farnham was in good spirits and even “joked with doctors.”

There is even speculation that doctors are already sure that the legendary singer will recover.

Early speculation that Farnham will recover from cancer surgery will come as no surprise to many, as the singer is legendary for his fighting spirit (Pictured, Farnham with his friend and fellow superstar Olivia Newton-John)

That should come as no surprise to many, as Farnham is legendary for his fighting spirit, having fought from the brink to build a career that turned the former Briton into an Aussie icon.

He overcame depression, financial ruin, a career crisis and hearing loss to cram stadiums across Australia and continue a career spanning more than half a century.

Farnham recorded number 1 hits and albums for over five decades, including the second best-selling ever in Australia. He is a former Australian of the Year and was named an Official Living Treasure in 2014.

The successes that made Farnham a teen idol in the late 1960s, literally the ‘King of Pop’ of Australia from 1969 to 1973, masked the predicament of his marriage and life in his mid-thirties.

Farnham was joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2009 for a breathtaking rendition of his most famous song, You’re The Voice.

He literally had to pick himself up off the floor after his stardom faded so much in the 1960s that he was left “curled up in the fetal position” with depression.

Farnham and his wife Jillian were “on the bones of our ass” after his popularity waned, and their marriage was in trouble due to financial problems.

After a stint as the lead singer of the Little River Band (LRB) in the 1970s, Farnham sang to half-empty RSL rooms.

He left LRB after fights between band members and could barely talk to them.

Farnham had made several bad business decisions, including co-owning a disastrous Melbourne restaurant called Backstage, on Spring Street, and had sold everything to try to pay his tax bills.

By the time his buddy and manager Glenn Wheatley took a huge gamble in 1985 and re-mortgaged his own house to finance what would become Farnham’s biggest album, Whispering Jack, the singer was almost done.

“I can’t afford to feed my family. I’ve had to sell my car, my house…everything,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I was in huge debt at the time, I had made some very bad business decisions and I was really in trouble,” he told news.com.au.

Farnham admitted his wife Jillian helped him out of his depression, but his resurgence as a superstar came from the album’s dazzling but unexpected success.

‘We rented this place’ [in Bulleen]”I hated it, it just wasn’t me, but it had a basement. So we sat down in the basement and did all the pre-production on Whispering Jack 18 hours a day.”

The album was certified 24 times platinum, remains the second best-selling album in Australian chart history and features one of the candidates for the title of the unofficial anthem, You’re The Voice.

Farnham was so broke while he and Wheatley were working on the album that they had to use a recording of a slamming car door instead of drums in an early sample for You’re The Voice.

Farnham admitted he stopped smoking heavily and cutting back on alcohol when Whispering Jack was released, though for years he was known for drinking brandy and vodka on tour.

Farnham rode a wave of success from Whispering Jack—which culminated in several successful follow-ups—for a remarkable three decades thereafter.

He sang at the 2000 Olympics, alongside longtime friend Olivia Newtown John, and at hundreds of performances over 50 years to an estimated four million fans by the hundreds.

Even with nothing left to prove, Farnham continued to harden himself, haunting the memories of his struggles in the 80s

In 2011, Farnham’s years of touring meant he had hearing loss and had to wear hearing aids.

But that same year, he played eleven times.

“Every time I perform it’s like it’s the last show I’ll ever do,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2003.

“I’ve played too many empty RSLs not to know how lucky I am now – I can’t even get through the sound check.”

He and Newton-John went on a successful concert tour, Two Strong Hearts, in 2015 and released an album that debuted at No. 1.

In 2019, he caused concern among fans in April after he had to cancel his Australian tour at the last minute while hospitalized with ‘a serious ‘kidney infection’ and dehydration.

Rather than seek medical attention, John explained that he was going through the pain and believed that “it’ll be okay” – until later he was rushed to the hospital.

But it wasn’t long before Farnham was playing shows again. He played 18 shows in 2019.

Fifty-three years after his first hit, Sadie the Cleaning Lady, in 1967, Farnham stood alongside millennial icons like Amyl & The Sniffers and Halsey at the 2020 Falls Festival.

His last scheduled public show was the bushfire fundraiser at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in February 2020.

Farnham is known to have been heartbroken after the death of his best buddy and manager Wheatley from Covid complications in February 2022.

The couple were more brothers than friends.

Farnham has since withdrawn from the public eye.

“I actually live a pretty boring life,” Farnham told New Idea this year.

‘When I’m not working, I go fishing. When I’m not working or fishing, maybe I’ll ride my horse.”

When Newton-John died this month, he released a statement.

“The Farnhams send love and compassion to Olivia’s family.

“Behind that iconic smile was a tenacious fighter. A beautiful voice and a faithful friend.’