Inside James Argent’s star-studded 35th birthday bash

James Argent celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Tuesday night as he enjoyed a night out on the tiles with his loved ones.

The former TOWIE star descended on Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex, with friends like Kelsey Parker, his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright, Joey Essex and Liam Gatsby.

The night was full of song and dance as guests took to social media to share glimpses of the lavish celebrations.

Celebration: James Argent celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Tuesday night as he enjoyed a night out on the tiles with those closest to him, including good friend Kelsey Parker (pictured)

The widow of Tom Parker, 32, looked like she was having a blast as she partied all night and looked glamorous in a sparkly jumpsuit and blazer.

She wrote captions alongside snaps from the night, “What an amazing night celebrating @real_arg’s birthday! Very special!’

Elsewhere in footage from the evening, Arg’s former flame Lydia, 31, was seen flashing one leg in a black mini dress as she interrupted some moves.

Huge night: The former TOWIE star descended on Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex, with friends including Kelsey Parker, his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright (pictured), Joey Essex and Liam Gatsby

Performance: The night was filled with song and dance as the guests took to social media to catch a glimpse of the lavish celebrations (Arg suggested performance)

Lydia’s two sisters Romana and Georgia were also there, as well as TOWIE’s Liam Gatsby performing a rap.

Arg treated his guests to a song as he performed with The Arg Band to much applause and dancing.

It comes after James praised his “strong” friend Kelsey when he took to Instagram after her candid new ITVBe documentary aired last Thursday.

Beauty: Tom Parker’s widow, 32, looked like she was having a blast as she partied all night and looked glamorous in a shimmering jumpsuit and blazer

Friends: Lydia’s two sisters Romana and Georgia were also there to celebrate with Arg whom they have known for years

Arg told the actress, “You’ll always have a friend in me,” while admitting to being “nervous” in her own post shared after Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom aired.

The Wanted star Tom Parker passed away in March this year at the age of 33 after a year and a half battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

James shared some photos of himself dancing with Kelsey and posing alongside her and Tom while she was pregnant with their daughter Bodhi in 2020.

Fun: Arg treated his guests to a song while performing with The Arg Band to much applause and dancing

Happy: Kelsey wrote captions alongside snaps from the night, “What a great night celebrating @real_arg’s birthday! Very special!’

He wrote in his caption, “Everyone loved Tom so much, but nothing can compare to Kelsey’s love for him. I can’t imagine how hard it’s been for her since his passing.

“Everyone deals with Grief in a different way, I am so proud of how strong she has been for her children. We miss Tom very much. Kelsey, you will always have a friend in me .”

The reality star became close friends with the hitmaker Glad You Came when they took part in The Real Full Monty in 2018 to promote awareness of testicular and prostate cancer.

Giving it all: TOWIE’s Liam Gatsby performed a rap on stage at the end of the night in Sheesh

Dancing through the night: The group looked like they were having a good time as the DJ got the party going

Suave: Gatsby looked smart in a dark shirt and white chinos as he kicked off the party with a Sheesh

Kelsey, sharing a glowing photo of her own profile, thanks viewers for their support as she admits she had been nervous ahead of the program airing.

She wrote: ‘Thank you so much for all the lovely messages and comments I’ve had since the show aired last night.

“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous about going out, sharing so much of me and Tom and talking so openly about this subject that many people shy away from.”

Unbelievable: Romana Bright (left), Lydia’s younger sister, wore a strapless black dress as she danced away

“I’m so proud of this show and just the comments we’ve had from episode 1 have reassured me that we should make it, and encouraged the conversation.

“There are five episodes left and I look forward to sharing them with you. The next episode airs next Thursday 8 December at 9pm on ITV Be. #PositiveParkersForever.’

James, who appeared in the series premiere, was amused when he remembered getting a spray tan with the late Tom prior to their striptease performance for The Real Full Monty.

Confidence is key: Arg wore a smart navy blue shirt as he sang in the restaurant and delighted his guests

Arg laughed with Tom’s widow Kelsey about the moment they prepared to go on stage and strip down for the show.

He said, ‘I remember me and Tom getting a spray tan together. We were about to get naked in front of millions watching at home.

“We looked at each other and I thought, ‘Tom, are you okay?'”

Present: Joey Essex was wearing a light gray shirt and jeans when he got some footage from the night on his phone

Radiant: Kelsey wore her long blonde locks swept back in a sleek style and opted for a glamorous makeup look

“He didn’t give me much confidence, that’s for sure.”

Speaking of Tom’s 2020 diagnosis, Kelsey said, “That’s what you think is crazy, that he did The Full Monty and literally got cancer.”

James replied, “You couldn’t write it, could you.

Viewers took to Twitter during the program to praise Kelsey for coming across as strong in the documentary.