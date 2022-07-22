Inside Ivana and Donald Trump’s first mansion – bought five years into marriage, worth $38 MILLION

Real estate images have offered a glimpse inside the lavish – and gold-covered – Connecticut mega-mansion that Donald Trump once shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump.

The sprawling, 9,773-square-foot mansion served as one of the first homes for the couple, who purchased it for $4 million in 1982 – five years into their marriage.

The Georgian Colonial pad boasts a whopping eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as a host of luxury amenities.

The future president, who is now 76, was just 35 years old, while Ivana was 33, when they purchased the home – which sits on 5.8 acres of land on a stunning peninsula in Greenwich, Connecticut, overlooking the Long Island Sound.

The pair tied the knot in 1977 but divorced 15 years later, in 1992, after Ivana found out that Donald was having an affair with actress Marla Maples. During their marriage, they welcomed three kids together – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump.

The home was originally built in 1939 for Robert Hillas, president of the Superheater Company in New York City

Ivana, an icon of 1980s style, wealth, and excess, was a model and businesswomen who helped Donald build an empire that launched him to the presidency.

It was announced that the socialite had died at the age of 73 last Thursday, after she was found by a staff member ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ at the bottom of a set of stairs in her New York City townhouse.

At the time of purchase, Ivana was working on remodeling the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, which Donald would go on to purchase in the early 1980s.

Originally built in 1939 for Robert Hillas, president of the Superheater Company in New York City, the lavish mansion contained a three-story rotunda foyer, with a double-grand staircase.

Ivana soon got to work on decorating their new home, and much of her décor choices throughout the fancy, old fashioned rooms mirrored that of the Plaza – including chandeliers, crown moldings, and an elegant gold leaf finish.

Outside was a sprawling pool, a guest house, and an enormous yard – perfect for their three young kids to play.

When the couple eventually divorced in 1992, Ivana won $14 million, the Greenwich mansion, and an apartment in Trump Plaza during their settlement.

She would later sell the mansion in 1998 for $15 million, and the new owners immediately began renovations to tone down the business tycoon’s exquisite designs.

The new owners added tennis courts, an indoor lap pool, a sauna, an indoor movie theater, and a 4,000-square-foot addition with guest suites.

The house – which was featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com – now also includes a home theatre, putting green, multiple terraces and patios, and three fully-equipped staff apartments.

The mansion was most recently put on the market in 2018 by new owners for $45 million. They later reduced it to $38.5 million, and then took it off the market.

Donald confirmed the tragic news of Ivana’s passing while posting a touching tribute to his ex on his Truth Social account hours after her death.

‘I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,’ he wrote at the time.

He went on to describe her as a ‘beautiful, amazing’ woman, while honoring her close bond with their children.

‘She led a great and inspirational life,’ he continued. ‘Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.’

At the height of their relationship, the two were business partners, working on some major projects like development of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the renovation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, and the construction of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

But in 1989, Donald and Ivana’s marriage ended in heartbreak for the model, after it was brought to light that he had an cheated on her with Marla.

Her funeral was held in New York City on Wednesday, and many of her family members came to pay their respects – including Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, his ex-wife, Vanessa, and Eric and his wife, Lara

After her divorce from Donald, Ivana left her old life of modelling behind and went on to become a businesswoman in her own right, as well as a media personality, fashion designer, and author.

Despite going through a nasty split, it was said that the two reconciled and were on speaking terms again by the time he began his successful run for president in 2015.

Donald later wed Marla in 1993, and together, they welcomed a daughter, Tiffany Trump – but they split in 1999. He then tied the knot with his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005. They share one son, Barron Trump.

Emergency services said they were called to Ivana’s home last week after reports of someone in cardiac arrest were made around 12:40pm local time. Authorities said her death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause.

Her funeral was held in New York City on Wednesday, and many of her family members came to pay their respects – including Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.