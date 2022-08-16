Inside Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ very chic modern $30million New York penthouse

<!–

Hugh Jackman and his wife have spent a whopping $21.12 (AUD$30 million) for a penthouse in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The 440 sqm apartment is located in an ultra chic 57 unit building and is listed by Noble Black Real Estate.

According to realestate.comthe apartment has been in and out of the market since October last year before Hugh bought it.

The property has a light and airy open plan layout with four bedrooms centered around the communal living areas.

It has floor-to-ceiling windows over four meters high and boasts 343 m² of outdoor space with a huge roof terrace.

Daniel Fischel, president of global economic consultancy Compass Lexecon, is the former owner.

It comes just weeks after the X-Men actor and his beloved wife put their incredible three-story New York City apartment up for sale.

The couple have lived in the posh downtown Manhattan apartment since 2008, when they bought it for $21 million (AUD $29.3 million).

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom triplex, located in the trendy West Village, has a USD$38.9 million (AUD$54.2 million) price guide.

Hugh revealed last year that he was homesick for his native Australia after NYC’s prolonged Covid lockdown.

Deborra, 66, and the couple’s children were initially in Melbourne when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March 2019.

But just four days later, they returned to the US to keep the family together.

In 2020, amid tensions surrounding the US presidential election, Hugh’s wife spoke on The Morning Show and said they were “desperate” to return to Australia.

It looks like the couple has changed their mind with this new purchase.