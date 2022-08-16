Inside Hotel Chadstone Melbourne where you can shop, eat, relax and drink in one destination

Australia’s largest shopping center has long been considered a destination for fashion, shopping, food and entertainment, not just for Melburnians, but for visitors from all over the world.

Chadstone attracts millions of shoppers every year as the second largest shopping center in the Southern Hemisphere – home to more than 500 stores, including dozens of luxury brands.

But it’s now more than just a world-class shopping area – visitors can now stay, play, shop and eat, all in one destination.

Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery by Sofitel is the only premium luxury hotel in southeastern Melbourne outside the CBD.

The five-star hotel, valued at $130 million, opened in late 2019 and is just 17km from Melbourne CBD or 39km drive from Melbourne Airport.

The 12-storey hotel was the result of a three-year partnership with Chadstone co-owner John Gandel to transform the district into an ‘integrated lifestyle destination’.

Visitors to Chadstone can rest and relax at Hotel Chadstone after a long day of shopping

A custom digital art installation in the hotel lobby welcomes guests as soon as they walk through the door.

All 250 hotel rooms have ceiling-to-floor panoramic views across Melbourne to the CBD, Dandenong Ranges or Port Phillip Bay.

After a long day of shopping, guests can relax in the rooftop pool with expansive views of Melbourne’s skyline or enjoy an invigorating spa treatment at Holism Retreat, ranging from facials, massages and yoga to meditation and wellness light therapy.

Rooftop bar Altus on level 12 is open daily from 3pm and offers an extensive drinks menu of wine, champagne and cocktails while enjoying the Melbourne skyline.

There is also a snack bar menu with everything from oysters, ceviche and key crab pie, charcuterie and cheese boards, and a dessert plate.

Hotel Chadstone is meters away from The Chadstone, a must for shopaholics and fashionistas

There are over 90 eateries to choose from between shopping in the Chadstone

On the ground floor, renowned chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett’s newest eatery Pastore – the Italian word for “shepherd” – honors the area’s heritage as a pasture and orchard.

For more quiet dining options, room service and a minibar are available on request 24 hours a day.

Guests from regional Victoria and the Interstate can take advantage of the hotel’s $399 Be Our Guest overnight flight, which is valued at $550.

The package includes an overnight stay for two people in a classic room with a king-size bed, an extensive breakfast buffet and covered parking.

All 250 hotel rooms (including one in the photo) have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Melbourne

Level 12 of Hotel Chadstone has a rooftop bar and swimming pool (pictured) with great views

The package also includes two Hoyts movie tickets, a $50 Chadstone gift card, and a $50 dinner voucher.

The dinner voucher can be redeemed at one of Chadstone’s six top-level restaurants, serving gourmets with a choice of burgers, Chinese and Japanese, to Vietnamese, Mexican, and American fanfare.

Participating restaurants include Betty’s Burgers, Fonda, Mama’s Buoi, Marae Izakaya, New Shanghai and TGI Fridays.

Hotel Chadstone also has pampering and shopping packages, while rooms start from $269 per night.

Time is running out to book Be our guest package that expires on August 31.

The reporter was a guest at Hotel Chadstone.

Opened in late 2019, Hotel Chadstone is Melbourne’s only five-star hotel