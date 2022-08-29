Inside Hasbulla’s very expensive wardrobe – $598 D&G kids shoes and a $1410 tiny Gucci satchel

<!–

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov gave fans a look inside his expensive designer wardrobe when he arrived in Sydney on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, cut a stylish figure in a white shirt and blue jeans as he strolled through the airport.

Hasbulla brought his ensemble together with a $1410 Gucci shoulder bag and wore Dolce & Gabbana kids’ strappy sneakers, retailing for $598.

The social media star completed his look by wearing a Taqiyah cap.

Hasbulla was greeted by a bevy of guards at Sydney airport before being escorted to a $1.2 million luxury Rolls-Royce car.

After arriving at his hotel, the TikTok star was seen being carried around Sydney by his friend.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, Hasbulla quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla is scheduled to speak in Sydney on August 29 and 30 and Melbourne on August 31 and September 1.

The tour also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the social media star.